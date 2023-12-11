For the issue’s video segment, TIME interviewed friends Kim Parsons of Newington, Taylor Strong of Columbia, and Massachusetts residents Victoria Lewis and Koyun Im about how they created an Etsy business selling Swift-inspired friendship bracelets and made thousands of dollars . As a result.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“Honestly, we’re having a hard time understanding it!” Strong explained the events that have unfolded since the summer in an email to Hearst Connecticut.

Strong said, “We all grew up listening to Taylor’s music – each song tells the story of our own life experiences.” “She’s almost felt like a big sister to us since we were 13 – someone we looked up to.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

The inspiration for the bracelets came from the song “You’re on Your Own Kid” from Swift’s “Midnights” album, where she sings, “So make a friendship bracelet, take the moment and savor it, you’ve got no reason to be afraid ” This line sparked a trend among Swift fans to make friendship bracelets and trade them at concerts.

Strong, Parsons, Lewis and Im made a lot of the bracelets for themselves and listed additional bracelets (150 to 200 bracelets) on Etsy in late May to “see what the demand would be,” Strong said.

“We posted the listing on Friday and by Sunday morning, we already had over 250 bracelets on order,” she said.

With no experience selling products on Etsy, the friends eagerly worked hard to meet demand in the first week, staying up all night making bracelets. But once she understood the basics, Strong said, discussing ideas and patterns for jewelry became an exciting hobby for her.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

During the summer months, the surplus did not last more than a week, and friends would cut off weekly supplies to each other to maintain inventory. He said the takedown of the business, Kimbasiyanaco, was only possible because there were four of them running it.

Since May, Strong said, they have received 526 orders, sold more than 4,500 bracelets and made about $20,000 as of Dec. 7.

And the business is still growing, she said. With the release of Swift’s “Eras” concert film in October and the start of her international performances, the friends began receiving orders from customers living around the world, Strong said, and they have shipped bracelets to nine different countries this year.

Friends sells Eras Tour bracelets in singles, packs of five, 10, 15, 20 and 30, each of which displays a quote, lyric, song and album title related to Taylor Swift, such as “Karma,” “Style” and “all too well.” According to the product description, they never make the same bracelet twice.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

They also introduced glitter-filled “Eraz Tour” jewelry that customers can order with a five-pack of bracelets.

Strong said customers are purchasing the jewelry and bracelets as holiday gifts or accessories for Swift-themed parties. They hope to sustain the business into next year and expect demand to increase when Swift performs again in the US in late 2024.

“I think our story captures part of the fun of being a Taylor Swift fan,” Strong said. ,

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

An executive at Michaels Stores told USA TODAY in August that jewelry sales, including jewelry-making kits, had increased by more than 40 percent since mid-April.

Strong said the business has allowed the four friends to be present in each other’s lives even though they live in different cities. When a Times reporter messaged him on Etsy a month ago and conducted a video interview about his business, Strong had “no clue” it would lead to a “Person of the Year” video.

“We’re still trying to take it all in,” she said.

Strong believes Swift’s influence makes her worthy of the “Person of the Year” title.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“At a time (when) there are so many factors that separate people, this was one thing to be positive about. “Regardless of your age, race, gender, political views, sexual orientation, etc…it doesn’t matter who you are, we were all able to unite and share this experience together,” she said.

Source: www.bing.com