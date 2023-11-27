CSX says wheel bearing failure caused Kentucky train derailment, but no alarm was raised beforehand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A train carriage derailed due to a wheel bearing failure, causing a chemical fire that left residents of a small town in Kentucky stranded for most of the day, including Thanksgiving, according to CSX. Had to come out of their homes. railroad track.

The crash happened just north of Livingston on Wednesday afternoon. A spokesman for the railroad said Monday that crews were able to restore the tracks over the weekend and trains began running again in the area before Sunday afternoon. CSX said all 16 railcars involved in the derailment have been removed from the site, and crews have removed spilled chemicals and 2,500 tons of affected soil and replaced it with clean material.

The CSX train derailed around 2:30 p.m. near a remote town with about 200 people on board in Rockcastle County. Residents were encouraged to evacuate just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday, before being allowed to return to their homes Thursday afternoon.

Of the 16 derailed cars, two contained molten sulfur, which caused the cars to crack and catch fire. No other hazardous materials were released. A spokesperson for the Federal Railroad Administration said the investigation is ongoing and the agency typically does not release any preliminary findings.

State officials monitored the air after the derailment for traces of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide, but there were no detections of those substances at the derailment site or in the nearby city of Livingston as of Thursday morning. The fire at the site was extinguished shortly after noon on Thursday and officials said it was safe for residents to return home. The railroad’s Brian Tucker said no sulfur dioxide has been detected in the area since the fire was extinguished.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, sulfur dioxide can cause respiratory problems, depending on the concentration and length of exposure.

Tucker said the bearing that failed did not get hot enough to trigger the last alarm on one of the trackside detectors the train passed, so the crew received no warning before the derailment. The wheel bearing must be at least 170 degrees hotter than ambient temperature for the alarm to be triggered.

The train traveled approximately 21 miles after the last detector and was two miles from the next detector along the tracks. Across CSX’s network in the eastern United States, those detectors are an average of 14.9 miles apart, but on less-traveled tracks that do not involve passenger traffic, the detectors may be further apart. Tucker said the situation is similar here.

The trackside detectors that railroads rely on to help identify faults before they cause derailments got a lot of attention earlier this year, when a derailment occurred on a different railroad in eastern Ohio in February. The fatal derailment was caused by overheating wheel bearings. In that Norfolk Southern derailment, the crew received warning but it did not come quickly enough to stop the train before it derailed in East Palestine.

That derailment and several other incidents put rail safety in the spotlight across the country, but proposed reforms since then have largely stalled in Congress, and regulators have made little progress.

CSX said it is grateful to Rockcastle County officials who helped respond to the incident and thanked community members and local businesses who helped affected residents and assisted the company in serving Thanksgiving dinner to the community.

“CSX apologizes for the inconvenience this incident caused the local community and appreciates everyone’s patience during the recovery effort,” the railroad said in a statement.

CSX worked with two local restaurants to provide a Thanksgiving meal at a local church around noon Thursday and delivered holiday meals to people working at a middle school shelter for residents. The railroad also provided all needed supplies free of charge from Dollar Tree stores in the area.

Tucker said about 400 families, each possibly including several people, have applied for reimbursement from the railroad for costs related to the derailment.

Funk contributed to this report from Omaha, Nebraska.

Rebecca Reynolds and Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com