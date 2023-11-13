CryptoWatch: Critical eye on AppFest, revisiting SBF’s testing, and top coin prices

This week on CryptoWatch, we’ll be discussing the top stories of the past two weeks of November, focusing on last week’s most controversial event in the crypto world, ApeFest 2023, which brought serious tension to the attention of attendees. However, Sam Bankman-Fried also has a major trial going on which resulted in a guilty verdict against the former CEO of FTX.

Nevertheless, the coin’s prices have now recovered significantly, especially with its turnaround rally that has proven to undervalue almost all coins in the market.

AppFest 2023: Bored app NFT event causes serious eye strain

(Photo: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for eToro.art)

Last weekend, on November 4, Yuga Labs held its highly anticipated AppFest for fans and supporters of the controversial NFT brand, Bored Ape, but instead of going home with hope for the future of the token, attendees were left with serious eye strain. Had to face.

Attendees and fans took to social media to elaborate on their condition after the event, as some claimed that the Hong Kong incident caused them to wake up in the middle of the night. causes of eye pain,

After consulting health professionals, he was diagnosed with “welder’s eye” aka photokeratitis, which doctors claimed was caused by exposure to UV light.

Visitors believed that this may have been due to the design of the stage and the laser lights shining throughout the event, which may have caused the health problem through direct exposure.

bored monkeys recent statement They are investigating the claims and asking people to consult health professionals, but the company said only 1 percent of its attendees were affected.

Also read: CryptoWatch: Reddit’s Community Points Now Expired, FTX Trial’s Nishad Singh and Other Celebrities

Revisiting the criminal trial of US v. Sam Bankman-Fried

In the sweeping conclusion of US v. Sam Bankman-Fried in November that convicted the former FTX CEO, the jury agreed that the co-founder met all seven charges filed against him. The prosecution claims to have brought a ton of evidence against SBF, blaming the disgraced executive for what happened at the defunct crypto exchange.

(Photo: ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Throughout the trial, Bankman-Fried maintained her innocence amid allegations of fraud and money laundering against her, with former colleagues who had previously pleaded guilty testifying against her.

Over approximately five weeks, prosecutors brought forth massive receipts and records detailing Bankman-Fried’s crimes and how they caused the collapse of FTX, as well as Alameda’s access to client funds.

Top Coin Prices Now: Any Correction?

Bitcoin – Price: $37,038 | 5.53 percent increase compared to last week Ethereum – $2,042 | 7.54 percent increase last week Tether USDT – $1.00 | Decreased by 0.05 in the last week Binance Coin BNB – $247 | 1.02 percent increase last week XRP – $0.661 | Decrease of 2.75 percent in the last week

While the last seven days did not see huge changes in its price, the cryptocurrency’s rally at the end of October and throughout November saw a huge recovery, with the top two coins seeing significant growth over time. After two years of heavy decline, crypto is making a comeback, with investors and customers expecting it to rise again in the market.

Related Articles: Cryptowatch: The trial and guilty verdict of Sam Bankman-Fried, UK cryptocurrency regulation 2024

ⓒ 2023 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Source: www.techtimes.com