Cryptoverse: Bitcoin defies its doubters in 2023

By Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattakkal

(Reuters) – If 2022 was the year that “bitcoin broke”, 2023 has been the year of recovery from the shock.

Bitcoin has surged sharply despite falling crypto prices, low trading volumes, and tough economic conditions. After the summer slump, it got a second boost in October.

“We’ve had a good recovery, but we’re just at the cusp of a new cycle,” said Kevin Koh, co-founder and managing partner of investment firm Spartan Group.

In fact, 2023 has been a surprisingly good year for Bitcoin.

The king of cryptocurrencies has jumped 164% since January 1 and is trading above $40,000. It has outperformed traditional assets, including gold, which is up 10%, and the S&P 500, which is up 20%.

Bitcoin has also increased its share of the total cryptocurrency market from 38% to above 50%, according to CoinGecko data. The total crypto market cap has increased from $871 billion to $1.7 trillion at the end of 2022, with the price of Ether increasing by 95%.

Much of Bitcoin’s year-end gains came as potential US spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and hopes of easier monetary policy renewed investors’ energy.

Combined spot and derivatives trading volume on centralized exchanges reached $3.61 trillion in November, up from about $2.9 trillion in January, according to CCData, which has also pushed trading volume back up.

Meanwhile, stablecoins – cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to real-world assets like the dollar – have also surged. Tether, the largest such coin, has seen its market cap reach an all-time high of over $90 billion.

fall of the titans

Following the collapse of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried in 2022, 2023 has seen more crypto giants ruined.

Binance chief Changpeng Zhao has pleaded guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws as part of a multibillion-dollar settlement with regulators. The co-founder of Voyager Digital also found himself on the wrong end of a US regulatory crackdown, while Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky was arrested in the US in July after pleading not guilty to criminal charges including securities fraud.

And let’s not forget SBF – after a stormy trial, the former industry poster child was convicted of fraud in November.

On a brighter note, Ripple’s Pronounced the verdict.

bitcoin in 2024

Much of Bitcoin’s 55% performance in the fourth quarter has been attributed to the bet that spot Bitcoin ETFs will be approved in the US and money from retail and institutional investors alike for the ease of exposure to a regulated digital asset. Will be drawn. Share Market.

Asset management giants like BlackRock and Fidelity are among 13 companies that have submitted applications to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the billion-dollar product.

Such a fund is expected to raise $3 billion from investors in the first few days of trading and billions thereafter.

However, not everyone is as optimistic.

JPMorgan expects the crypto market to continue to improve through approvals expected in early 2024, however, doubts remain over the amount of success in driving pricing adoption across the broader market.

JPM expects Bitcoin ETFs to pull assets in the low or low to mid-single digit percentage range of the $1.7 trillion crypto market, compared to the somewhat optimistic outlook of 10%.

It added that if the adoption rate falls about 10% below investors’ expectations, the crypto market could reverse its recent gains.

However, some market watchers feel that the current Bitcoin recovery is still in its early stages.

Net dollar-denominated profits locked in by Bitcoin investors have reached $324 million per day, according to the analytics platform, which remains an order of magnitude lower than the peaks experienced during the latter stages of the 2021 bull market. , which consumed $3 billion per day. Glassnode.

This suggests that Bitcoin’s current performance is within the range of a late-stage bull market rather than an early one, Glassnode said.

(Reporting by Lisa Mattakkal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Praveen Char)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com