Cryptos will benefit from ongoing generational wealth shift - Bitstamp U.S. CEO

(Kitco News) – Spring has finally arrived in the crypto market following a brutal crypto winter that saw the implosions of Terra/Luna and FTX send shockwaves across the digital asset ecosystem and led to several large lending platforms – including Celsius, BlockFi, Voyager, and Genesis Global – declaring bankruptcy.

Many analysts had pointed to a Bitcoin (BTC) break-out above $32,000 as the signal that the winter is over, and in late October, that milestone was reached as BTC surged from $30,000 to $35,000 and it has continued to claw its way higher from there.

To get insight into where Bitcoin is headed next, Kitco Crypto spoke with Bobby Zagotta, the U.S. CEO of Bitstamp, the world’s longest-running crypto exchange.

“I feel that it’s my duty to remind people that the price of Bitcoin is up more than a hundred percent this year,” Zagotta said to start the conversation. “People, and the media in particular, keep pounding a negative message around it, but it’s still amazingly resilient. Its strong performance is despite FTX, the banking crisis, multiple macroeconomic headwinds and socio-political issues. There’s an awful lot of reasons that you would expect downward pressure on any asset class, but Bitcoin and crypto in general, in my estimation, are proving to be very resilient, which is good.”

Zagotta said this means “The Bitcoin thesis is holding, and more people are believing. So from a Bitstamp perspective, we’re also seeing a lot more institutional interest and involvement, which is quite notable when considering everything that is going on.”

He said that even in the U.S., where it’s a “more difficult path to get involved,” institutions are taking the necessary steps. “Our corporate onboarding globally actually increased pretty dramatically in the first half of 2023 versus the second half of 2022, it’s up about 36%. Coming out of FTX, that’s not what was expected.”

Zagotta said this signifies a flight to quality.

Bitstamp has been in operation since 2011 and currently has more than 53 licenses in various jurisdictions around the world, including licenses to operate in the U.S.

These moves by Bitstamp have helped the exchange to avoid the attention and ire of regulators in the U.S., which is why the exchange hasn’t faced the same challenges as other U.S.-based exchanges like Coinbase, Bittrex, and Kraken.

As the topic of discussion shifted to the recent spot Bitcoin ETF applications, which have named Coinbase as the surveillance sharing agreement (SSA) partner, Zagotta said that the applications could face challenges due to how Coinbase is structured.

In traditional finance, brokers are typically separate from custodial entities as a way to protect the interests of clients. This is in addition to the various licenses they need to obtain and the reporting they need to submit to regulatory authorities.

Coinbase serves as an all-in-one exchange of sorts, which, while convenient for the exchange and its owners, lacks the protections of established financial laws. For this reason, it’s possible that the SEC will scrutinize ETF applications that list Coinbase as the SSA partner.

“It increases counterparty risk, obviously, and institutions pay really close attention to that,” said Zagotta. “There are laws and regulations that mandate the separation of these things, and I think we are going to move more in that direction.”

Bitcoin’s strength in 2023

When asked about the source of Bitcoin’s strength early in 2023, Zagotta said it was likely a combination of factors, from experienced crypto traders buying when the market has historically bottomed – which took place in November 2022 – to people with knowledge of the spot ETF plans buying Bitcoin to front-run the market.

“I think it is a combination of those things, plus a few more,” he said. “In other parts of the world, governments are legitimizing crypto with regulations. The EU is most notable with its Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework coming out next year. It really goes a long way towards making crypto defined and accessible, particularly for institutions.”

“So I think people globally, as well as people in the U.S., are starting to get the joke that this isn’t as tenuous as the media in the U.S. might have them believe,” he said. “The industry has gained more legitimacy and validity and is growing as a result. We’re seeing it again in our business, so in Europe, I attribute the growth to regulatory clarity.”

To help the adoption process in Europe, Bitstamp has a while-label service offering that enables banks and fintech providers to offer turnkey crypto buying and selling to their customers, he said. “And since MiCA was adopted, a lot of banks, including some very major global banks headquartered in Europe, are now quite interested in talking with Bitstamp about providing crypto buying and selling to their customers.”

Zagotta said this is not surprising because these firms want to maximize their profits, so they don’t want people leaving their platforms to buy Bitcoin somewhere else when they can provide the service and earn the fees.

“So that’s one factor in Bitcoin’s strength in 2023 – increased regulatory clarity,” he said. “The other thing that I would add is that the macroeconomic environment is getting more and more uncertain. I think there is a greater appreciation for an independent store of value or source of investment growth, which is how investors see Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market.”

“The third thing I would add is a generation shift,” Zagotta said. “There’s a lot of generational wealth that’s being transferred right now from generations that wouldn’t touch crypto with a 10-foot pole to generations that are more tech-savvy and more mobile-oriented – the kind that understands the role digital money might play.”

He noted that Bitcoin has outperformed most assets in 2023, increasing more than 125% since the start of the year, and yet much of the news coverage remains negative, and headlines focus on the big drops or legal issues currently facing the industry.

“I would say they’re doing the industry, and investors, an incredible disservice,” he said. “I think the negative portrayal sells papers or gets clicks, so that is primarily what’s driving those actions, which doesn’t make it okay. It’s still ridiculous. And the issues with FTX played right into it, unfortunately.”

While many have pointed to the shady dealings and bankruptcy of FTX as evidence of the criminal nature of cryptocurrencies, in reality, it was just good old-fashioned fraud. “Capital-F fraud,” Zagotta said. “It happens in a lot of industries. It’s been super persistent in financial services. Unfortunately, it happened again here, but it’s not a crypto issue at all, it’s just a guy who was a criminal and broke a lot of laws and took advantage of a lot of innocent, well-meaning people, which made it that much worse.”

Zagotta said he was recently in Washington D.C. to meet with some congressional staff to get a better sense of the sentiment. “They are very much still in the hangover stage from the Sam Bankman-Fried phase,” he said. “So many people got burned.”

Crypto versus precious metals

On the topic of precious metals and how the younger generations see the investment class as compared to cryptocurrencies, Zagotta noted that environmental concerns are a significant factor.

“I’m not really educated a lot on gold, but younger generations also care about the environment,” he said. “I would imagine that gold [mining] is pretty tough on the environment. People have been all up in arms about Bitcoin mining, but they don’t think twice about where their gold and their diamonds come from. And the media feeds the negative perception around Bitcoin mining.”

“But I think as the generational nexus changes, things like gold are going to fall out of favor with the younger investing crowd as they focus on more environmentally friendly activities,” he said.

According to the Bitcoin Mining Council, as of November 2023, around 60% of Bitcoin’s total electricity consumption is derived from renewable energy sources. This figure is up from 40% at the beginning of 2022, and it is expected to continue to grow in the future.

A recent study published by Cornell researchers titled “From Mining to Mitigation: How Bitcoin Can Support Renewable Energy Development and Climate Action,” showed that planned renewable energy projects across the U.S. could potentially recoup millions of dollars that could be invested in future renewable energy projects if they integrated Bitcoin mining into their operations during the pre-commercial development phase.

Crypto operations in the U.S.

Zagotta said that despite the regulatory uncertainty in the U.S., Bitstamp is “completely invested” in expanding its U.S. footprint. “We have a BitLicense in the state of New York, and we’ve got 42 state-level money transmitter licenses. We’re also a FinCEN money services business. We’re definitely here because of the market opportunity.”

He said that in recent months, the exchange has seen growth in both retail and corporate onboarding, which are “growing at a fairly fast pace relative to the environment.”

“Now they’re not trading very much, to be honest, at least not until recently,” he said. “Prior to the last couple of weeks, trading has been pretty flat. My perception is people just want to get in, get it figured out, and get their accounts going before any major moves. If they are an institution, they are focused on getting their due diligence done, and then they are ready.”

“I think everybody’s anticipating growth, and personally, I don’t think it’s going to be a complete repeat of 2021 where we have the halving and then everything just goes crazy,” he said. “But I do think it’s going to grow pretty dramatically, it will just happen more in waves, and people are getting ready for that. They want to be there and they want to be ready.”

When asked specifically about institutional and corporate interest, Zagotta said they’ve seen a definite increase.

“I don’t have the numbers for the U.S. only, but globally, interest was up dramatically in the first half of 2023. In the second half, it was fairly flat until October,” he said. “Our market share has about tripled globally since last November and the FTX situation.”

Zagotta said that from his perspective, the proportion of institutional involvement in 2023/2024 as compared to 2021 is a lot higher, which “will put some stability into these growth cycles.”

“When it’s a pure retail market, it can swing more wildly because it’s more sentiment-based,” he said. “But institutional involvement adds another level of rigor in terms of what their investment decision-making is on and what their trading decision-making is on. And they can afford to take more risks in many respects. So I’m hopeful that this next bull market will not have big wild spikes, but rather a smoother climb like is seen on the traditional outside of major crashes.”

Global debt tsunami

When asked how the world can work its way out of the rising debt tsunami that continues to grow unabated, Zagotta said that is a major concern and “The kind of thing that keeps me up at night.”

“One of the beautiful things about crypto, and Bitcoin in particular, is that in the U.S., it’s kind of recreational, like it’s more of a store of value investment vehicle,” he said. “But in some parts of the world, it’s a lifeline.”

“Like in Venezuela and some economies where people work their guts out their whole lives, and then they just watch the value evaporate because of rampant inflation,” he said. “And they can’t trust their government. They can’t trust their institutions. They can’t trust their banks. I hope that the U.S. doesn’t end up in that situation, but there are going to be more reasons to rely less on man-made or human-driven institutions because ultimately, they are a bit self-interested.”

“So the short answer is, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know where it’s going and over what time frame, but I can’t see any way that it course-corrects easily and in any kind of near-term fashion. I think it’s a big problem and I think it’s going to get bigger. But I do think Bitcoin and crypto are going to be a huge part of the solution. I just don’t know exactly how it’s going to play out.”

When asked if he had a price prediction for Bitcoin or the total crypto market cap, Zagotta said he doesn’t give any predictions but does think that 2024 “will be a really good year for Bitcoin.”

“I like to think that we are at the tipping point where the debate is over about the importance of Bitcoin, the role it plays, the legitimacy of it, and the need for regulation,” he said. “All of these debates should be over, and now it’s about putting it to use for individuals, for society, and for institutions. We were obviously not there in 2017, we weren’t there in 2021, but I think 2024 is going to feel different. I think it’s going to be really good.”

That said, while the EU is well on its way to rolling out crypto regulations, Zagotta doesn’t see the regulatory landscape in the U.S. improving anytime soon.

“I just hope the U.S. catches up, but it’s not encouraging,” he said. “I had a lot of meetings in D.C. recently, and I would say I’m not encouraged that there’s going to be any additional clarity in the next two years from a legislative or regulatory perspective. And that’s a problem. That is going to affect the ecosystem’s ability to maximize in this part of the world. It’s not going to slow down crypto though, they will just accelerate in other parts of the world, on a global scale, and that’s just fine.”

He noted that multiple U.S.-based Bitstamp customers have transitioned their crypto operations to Singapore to avoid regulatory uncertainty.

“These are multi-asset-class players, and they’re not afraid of regulation,” he said. “They’re completely professional and mature. But their business models don’t support this uncertainty. Regulatory uncertainty isn’t really something that you can account for. As an American, that’s frustrating because those companies are building a lot of economic value in Singapore right now, not in the U.S.”

“I think in Washington, they don’t really buy into the loss of competitiveness idea associated with this, and I think that’s a dangerous view because we have this enviable role in the global economy and the U.S. dollar has this enviable role in the global economy, but that’s not a birthright,” he said. “And crypto is one way that that equation could change. So I wouldn’t risk not being a leader in that dimension.”

In closing, Zagotta emphasized that “all participants – whether they’re retail investors, casual investors, pro traders, or institutions – they all deserve to work with a highly regulated platform, and they have that choice.”

“So you don’t have to choose the guy who’s regulated in the Bahamas (FTX), and you don’t have to choose the guy who has 65 percent market share, but nobody knows where they’re headquartered (Binance),” he concluded. “There are plenty of legitimate companies, like Bitstamp, that do it right and offer safe and compliant access to the crypto market.”

