Crypto's movers and shakers in 2023

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto exchange FTX, arrives for trial in Manhattan Federal Court on March 30, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Getty (Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

The past year has been one of uncertainty, drama, and then turnaround in the world of cryptocurrency. Yahoo Finance UK takes a look at the key figures shaping the landscape of the growing Web3 sector in 2023.

The past year has witnessed a meteoric rise for Bitcoin, the largest digital asset by market capitalization. Bitcoin is up more than 170% since January, pulling much of the rest of the cryptocurrency market along with it.

Read more: Bitcoin is up – and the enthusiasts are back

However, the crypto sector was in recovery mode in 2023 after investor confidence diminished following a series of scandals in 2022.

One of the most prominent is the collapse of FTX, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This decline led to the conviction of FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, for fraud and money laundering.

Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty in a New York court on seven counts of fraud and money laundering. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images) (Angela Weiss via Getty Images)

The fall of Samuel Bankman-Fried

In November, FTX’s 31-year-old founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty in a New York court on seven counts of fraud and money laundering – a stunning fall from grace for a once-young man. Hailed as the king of crypto.

The decision comes less than a year after FTX, once one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for bankruptcy following multiple revelations about its questionable business practices.

Read more: Bitcoin falls as Sam Bankman-Fried moves forward with preliminary charges

Bankman-Fried’s rapid growth began in 2019 when they launched FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that quickly gained popularity among traders and investors. FTX reached a valuation of over $30bn at its peak.

However, Bankman-Fried’s empire collapsed in November 2022 when news broke that FTX had engaged in a variety of illegal activities, including making loans without clients’ knowledge or consent to Alameda Research, a hedge fund he also operated. Included.

These revelations led to a bank raid on FTX, forcing the exchange to file for bankruptcy and causing investors to suffer significant losses.

Read more: Sam Bankman-Fried ‘will break his silence’ on disastrous FTX collapse

Bankman-Fried’s lawsuit, which lasted less than a month, focused on the alleged misappropriation of customer funds and the creation of a fraudulent scheme to inflate the value of FTX’s own cryptocurrency, FTT. After quick deliberations, the jury found him guilty of all charges.

His conviction shocked the cryptocurrency world, shaking investor confidence and highlighting the need for strict regulatory oversight.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao admitted to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images (Ben McShane via Getty Images)

Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao resigns as CEO of Binance

Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, former CEO of Binance, has been a driving force behind Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. However, Zhao’s rapid rise was surrounded by controversy.

In November 2023, he pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to maintain an effective money-laundering program. The plea came after Binance agreed to pay more than $4 billion as part of a settlement with the US government.

The allegations stem from revelations that the Binance cryptocurrency exchange was being used to launder illicit funds. The US Justice Department said the exchange failed to implement adequate measures to prevent this activity, putting its users at risk of being linked to criminals.

Read more: Bitcoin falls on fears of Binance fraud allegations

Following the allegations, Zhao stepped down as CEO of Binance and pleaded guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws.

The settlement with the US Justice Department requires Zhao to personally pay $50 million, which prosecutors have described as one of the largest corporate penalties in US history.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin oversaw the transformational development of the world’s first ‘smart contract’ blockchain. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images (Michael Ciaglo via Getty Images)

Vitalik Buterin oversees significant Ethereum development

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum (ETH-USD) in 2023, oversaw the transformational development of the world’s first ‘smart contract’ blockchain.

In April 2023, the Ethereum Shanghai upgrade (EIP 1559) addressed transaction fee issues and network congestion, making the blockchain’s native token, Ether, more deflationary. The price of Ether rose steadily throughout the year, increasing by more than 83% since January.

Read more: Solana: Why Ethereum’s lesser-known rival continues to grow

This development reflects the growing network connectivity of blockchain, staking activities, and the impact of decentralized finance or DeFi.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has overseen regulatory changes around crypto in the US. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images (Tom Williams via Getty Images)

Gary Gensler leads US regulatory response to crypto

Gary Gensler, Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has overseen the regulatory response to the cryptocurrency sector in the US.

However, Gensler has taken a steadfast approach to innovations coming from the emerging industry. The SEC’s role in protecting American investors and regulating the broader US capital markets,

Industry observers have studied Gensler’s comments and actions throughout the year to gauge whether he is easing his critical stance on the sector. Ultimately, Gensler will be responsible for how the US applies securities laws to the cryptocurrency industry.

Critics of the SEC Chairman have argued for clearer rule-making for the industry and even adaptation of existing securities laws to fit innovations coming from the sector. However, there is no indication that Gensler will deviate from existing rules and regulations when it comes to crypto.

MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor sees MicroStrategy stock rising 275% in 2023. Photo: Jason Korner/Getty Images for Bitcoin Magazine (Jason Korner via Getty Images)

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor champions Bitcoin as ‘digital gold’

MicroStrategy’s executive chairman and co-founder, Michael Saylor, sees MicroStrategy’s stock rising 275% in 2023. The tech firm’s stock is mirroring the upward trajectory of Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

In a recent announcement, MicroStrategy (MSTR) disclosed its ownership of approximately 158,400 Bitcoin, which was approximately 0.7% of the circulating supply at the beginning of December, which equates to approximately $6.5 billion worth of BTC.

In November, MicroStrategy made its largest Bitcoin purchase to date, acquiring over $593m worth of BTC. The company’s stock is up 250% this year, outperforming Bitcoin, reflecting its investments in both the software and BTC. Saylor expects further gains for Bitcoin, especially upon approval of spot ETF products.

The legacy and future actions of these personalities will shape the future of the cryptocurrency landscape as the industry navigates its way into 2024.

WATCH: UK law gives legal importance to the technology underpinning Web3 innovations crypto miles

Download the Yahoo Finance app, which is available for Apple And Android,

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com