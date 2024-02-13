CryptoQuant founder targets $112,000 for Bitcoin this year

The founder of on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant has said that Bitcoin could reach the $112,000 target this year due to ETF inflows.

Bitcoin could reach $112,000 based on inflows into ETFs

in a new Post At

The analyst uses the “Realized Cap” indicator to find the coin’s price target. Realized cap refers to a capitalization model for Bitcoin that calculates the total valuation of the asset by assuming that the realized value of any coin in circulation is the price at which it was last transacted on the blockchain.

If a previous transaction for a token is considered to have involved a change of hands for it (i.e., a purchase and sale occurred), then the last transfer price will correspond to the coin’s cost basis.

Since Realized Cap essentially combines the cost basis of all investors, one way to look at the metric is as a measure of the total amount invested in the coin by holders.

Naturally, the realized cap increases as trades take place at a higher spot price. What could be particularly impactful for realized cap this cycle could be spot ETF flows.

Spot ETFs, which finally received approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last month, have been buying Bitcoin at relatively high prices to increase their holdings, thereby increasing the realized cap.

The chart below shows data on the holdings of spot ETFs and Bitcoin Realized Cap.

Trends in Spot ETF Holdings and BTC Realized Cap | Source: @ki_young_ju on x

“Spot ETF inflows into the Bitcoin market have increased by $9.5 billion per month, potentially adding up to a real cap of $114 billion annually,” Xu explains. “Even with $GBTC outflows, a $76B increase could push the actual range from $451B to $527-565B.”

The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio can give some indication of how the realized cap may be relevant to the spot price. This indicator tracks the BTC market cap and realized cap ratio.

“Historically, BTC market bottoms occur at an MVRV of 0.75 and tops at 3.9,” said the CryptoQuant founder. Based on this fact, the table below shows that maximum and minimum prices can be defined for the asset.

Maximum and Minimum Price Trends for BTC based on Realized Cap | Source: @ki_young_ju on x

As spot ETFs continue to inflows, the realized cap will only rise further, and the potential range for cryptocurrencies will thus also increase.

Zoomed in keeping the price range and floor in mind. Source: @ki_young_ju on x

“With the current spot ETF flow trend, the top price could reach $104k-$112k,” says CryptoQuant CEO. “Without any promotion, the price will be $55-59k, while maintaining the current level of 2.07.”

In a best-case scenario, if Bitcoin had reached the $112,000 target, the cryptocurrency would have jumped more than 126% from the current spot price.

btc price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at around $49,400, up more than 15% in the past week.

It seems that the price of coins has increased recently. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock.com, charts from tradingview.com, cryptoquant.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com