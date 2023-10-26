CryptoPunk holders offered physical version of their NFTs for 48 hours

According to an October 26 announcement, CryptoPunk non-fungible token (NFT) holders are being offered the chance to receive physical prints of their digital art items. The items are being offered as part of a partnership between online art store Avante Art and Yuga Labs, owner of the CryptoPunks brand. The sale will last only for 48 hours. It began on October 26 at 3:00 PM UTC and will end on October 28 at 3:00 PM UTC.

Our Print Collaboration @avant_arte Officially live – only for 48 hours. Punk on-chain available exclusively to CryptoPunk holders pic.twitter.com/X657IqdgUT – Cryptopunks (@cryptopunksnfts) 26 October 2023

Two different versions of the physical CryptoPunks collection are being offered at Avante Art. The first is called “punk-on-chain”. Each Punk owner can commission a Punk-on-Chain print copy for each of their digital Punks. However, users will need to prove ownership to commission a print copy. This means that individuals who do not have the on-chain version cannot purchase the print version.

The second collection is called “10,000 On-Chain”, which is a print collection of all 10,000 CryptoPunks that is open to anyone. Collectors can purchase the print edition of 10,000 On-Chain Punks even if they do not own the original on-chain edition.

The two different versions of each printed punk differ from each other due to various features. For example, the 10,000 on-chain pieces are archival pigment prints with a silkscreen varnish seal, while the Punks-on-chain pieces are UV pigment prints with white underpins. Both versions of each punk have an Era Labs holographic sticker to prove their authenticity.

Punks-on-chain items also have a QR code printed on the back, which leads to a blockchain-based digital Certificate of Authenticity (CoA). As for the 10,000 on-chain pieces, they are shipped with a physical COA that contains a QR code that leads to the digital COA, but this QR code is not on the print itself.

CryptoPunks was one of the first algorithmically generated art collections to be distributed via blockchain technology. It was developed by Larva Labs Studio and released in June 2017. The pieces were originally free to any Ethereum network user who wanted to mint them. At the time of publication, the lowest-priced CryptoPunks sell for around $78,000, according to CoinGecko data, and the entire collection has a market capitalization of more than $782 million.

Larva Labs sold the copyrights of CryptoPunks to fellow NFT development team Yuga Labs in March 2022.

Source: cointelegraph.com