Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Coins in Bearish, Chainlink Becomes Top Gainer – ABP Live – Cryptosaurus

July 21, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC), the oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency, failed to rise above the $30,000 mark early Friday. Other popular altcoins – including Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL) – saw slight declines across the board. Chainlink (LINK) token became the top gainer with a surge of more than 18 percent in 24 hours. On the other hand, Rocket Pool (RPL) emerged as the biggest faller with a loss of over 6 percent in 24 hours.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.21 trillion at the time of writing, registering a modest 24-hour gain of 0.01 percent.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Bitcoin fell 0.20 percent to $29,895.37 in 24 hours. According to Indian exchange WazirX, the price of BTC was Rs 25.69 lakh.

At the time of writing ETH was priced at $1,896.72 with a 24-hour loss of 0.04 percent. According to WazirX, the price of Ethereum in India stood at Rs 1.62 lakh.

According to CoinMarketCap data, DOGE is up 1.69 percent in 24 hours, currently priced at $0.07166. According to WazirX, the price of Dogecoin in India was Rs 6.19.

Litecoin saw a rise of 0.40 percent in 24 hours. At the time of writing, it was trading at $92.59. The price of LTC in India was Rs 8,089.61.

The price of XRP stood at $0.7925, which saw a decline of 5.06 percent in 24 hours. According to WazirX, the price of Ripple was Rs 69.19.

The price of Solana stood at $25.44, which shows a decline of 4.29 percent in 24 hours. According to WazirX, the price of SOL in India was Rs 2,230.

Here are the top five crypto gainers in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data:

Chainlink (LINK)

price: $8.25

24 Hour Profit: 18.41 percent

Manufacturer (MKR)

price: $1,164.71

24 Hour Profit: 15.24 percent

Synthetix (SNX)

price: $3

24 Hour Profit: 9.95 percent

compound (comp)

price: $75.39

24 Hour Profit: 8.62 percent

Polkadot (DOT)

price: $5.65

24 Hour Profit: 7.65 percent

According to CoinMarketCap data, the top five crypto losers in the last 24 hours are:

Rocket Pool (RPL)

price: $30.77

24 hour loss: 6.23 percent

MultiverseX (EGLD)

price: $33.84

24 hour loss: 5.66 percent

Ripple (XRP)

price: $0.7958

24 hour loss: 4.71 percent

Solana (SOL)

price: $25.55

24 hour loss: 3.97 percent

Hedera (HBAR)

price: $0.05642

24 hour loss: 3.64 percent

“Bitcoin remains below the $30,000 threshold for the second consecutive day, influenced by various factors such as investors taking profits after the rally and the strength of the US dollar,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, told ABP Live. ” At one point, BTC even fell to a one-month low of $29,500. Currently, BTC faces resistance at $30,000 levels and support at $29,600. Apart from Bitcoin, XRP and Ethereum have also seen a decline in value. On a positive note, LINK’s performance has managed to avoid a downturn. Additionally, a notable development is that the United States government is introducing a new bill to regulate digital assets, potentially impacting the future of cryptocurrencies.

Shubham Hooda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, said, “BTC traded flat for another day, while altcoins recorded some significant developments. LINK (+17.3 percent) is taking a big step forward after launching its CCIP (Cross-chain Interoperability Protocol). Good moves in other major DeFi tokens like MKR (+8.38 percent), SNX (+5.96 percent), and COMP (+5.29 percent) underline that the current market will be in quality before Bitcoin breaks out of bounds. is interested in. A DeFi protocol is in submission. Business.”

Giving his opinion, Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX said, “The overall market sentiment remains neutral despite the decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Macroeconomic factors and equity market outcomes have had little impact on user sentiment. Altcoins have continued their popularity despite price fluctuations.”

Satvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is currently hovering slightly above the important support level at $29,500, which is supported by a triple bottom pattern on the four-hour time frame. Technical indicators like RSI (39) and MACD (-5) indicate bearish sentiment. The 50-day exponential moving average acts as resistance around $29,995. Bitcoin is more likely to remain bearish below $30,000, with potential support at $28,900 if it breaks below $29,500. A bullish breakout could take it to $30,000 and even $30,500. If demand increases, a break of $30,450 could lead to a rally towards further resistance at $31,200. It is important to keep an eye on the $29,500 level as it could signal a buying opportunity above or a quick sell situation if breached.

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The total cryptocurrency market volume reached $37.46 billion, a stunning increase of 19.70 percent over the past day. Ripple’s With a value of $29,905.69, Bitcoin is playing a key role in this rollercoaster. These numbers demonstrate the potential of the cryptocurrency sector and its undeniable impact on the financial landscape, presenting opportunities and difficulties for both investors and enthusiasts.

“Bitcoin has held key support above $30,000 with a record-breaking accumulation of 592,000 BTC worth $17.8 billion at the $30,200 level according to Glassnode, which shows investors are bullish,” the CoinDCX research team told ABP Live. ” There is confidence that BTC will remain above this range. However, BTC dominance is near its 1-month low as investors turn their attention to smaller, riskier tokens. One such token is XRP, which has overtaken Bitcoin in trading volume following the ruling that it is not a security.

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be extremely risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any losses arising from such transactions. Cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and are subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and carefully read the offer documents as well as relevant important literature on the subject before making any investment. cryptocurrency Market predictions are hypothetical and any investment made will be at the readers’ sole cost and risk.

