Cryptocurrency Markets Fall After Recent Rally, Bitcoin and Ethereum Fall By Investing.com

New York – The cryptocurrency market is facing a downturn after a period of substantial gains, with major digital currencies (BTC) and (ETH) facing declines. After reaching a peak market capitalization of $1.4 trillion, the sector is showing signs of a comeback.

Bitcoin, which saw its price surge recently, has reversed its gains and is currently trading at $36,656.75. This represents a significant decline of more than 15% within the last week. Sentiment analysis points to a decrease in trading volume and an increase in the market cap to realized value (MVRV) ratio, suggesting the price may be overpriced. Despite bearish momentum indicated by technical indicators such as Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI), Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) remains above zero, indicating some optimism.

Ethereum initially rose above $2,000, but then fell to $1,959.51, marking a decline of more than 4% in seven days. Ethereum futures markets have been bearish despite signs of continued interest, as evidenced by the positive funding rate and Taker Buy Sell ratio. Korean investment sentiment has been low, as shown by the Korea Premium Index.

The meme cryptocurrency is mirroring the losses seen in the broader market. The prices of (DOGE) and (SHIB) have seen a decline of up to 7%. The decline in these popular coins further underlines the current market trend.

According to the Fear and Greed Index, the overall sentiment in the cryptocurrency market is currently ‘greedy’, standing at 69. However, a 40% decline in trading volumes and key technical indicators are pointing bearish, suggesting the slowdown is likely to continue. near term. Major wallets have reportedly shed over 50k BTC following the rally, leading to a decline in transaction volumes.

As investors and traders deal with this volatile landscape, they will be closely monitoring these metrics and analytics to assess future movements within the cryptocurrency market.

This article was generated with the support of AI and reviewed by an editor. See our terms and conditions for more details.

Source: www.investing.com