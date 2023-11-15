Crypto whales are secretly hoarding this hidden AI crypto gem before it’s listed on exchanges – what do they know?

Launchpad XYZ is an AI crypto platform that is gaining popularity ahead of its listing on major crypto exchanges. Image by Andreas, Adobe Stock.

Crypto venture capitalists have set their sights on Launchpad XYZ and it aims to enable anyone to enter algorithmic trading through the platform’s custom AI, Apollo.

Investors have been raising the project’s $LPX tokens in a presale, bringing the total raised to date to over $2 million, as backers have eagerly bought into the platform’s vision.

Launchpad XYZ aims to make crypto trading easy and accessible, especially for those new to the field.

The platform will feature an AI assistant called Apollo that will help users create customized trading frameworks tailored to their risk profiles.

Apollo uses a wide dataset covering over 400 different trading factors to generate alpha trading signals and optimize trading strategies.

The project has also introduced a system of NFT access passes to reward user loyalty.

These passes come in tiers ranging from $50 to $25,000+ and offer exclusive benefits like access to VIP Telegram groups, more advanced analytics, and additional trading insights per week from the Launchpad XYZ team.

NFTs will be airdropped to PASS token holders, giving intrinsic value to LPX in addition to its utility in accessing trading platforms.

AI Trading Bots – The Next Frontier for Web 3.0 Finance

Launchpad XYZ presale is still going on and the 8% presale bonus expires in 6 days.

Over $2 million has been raised in the presale to date from interested contributors in the initial sale.

One LPX token can be purchased for $0.0445 during the entire period of the presale.

Launchpad XYZ has ambitions much bigger than AI crypto analytics.

The Launchpad XYZ team plans to build a comprehensive Web 3.0 ecosystem for crypto trading and gamified finance.

The roadmap includes a gaming hub, a decentralized exchange, a token directory, and a metaverse library.

This suggests that LPX can provide access to an entire ecosystem of interconnected crypto apps and services.

Additionally, Launchpad XYZ seeks to bridge the gap between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0.

The platform’s ease of use and educational tools are designed to appeal to both experienced crypto traders and traditional investors who are new to the sector.

This gives LPX strong real-world utility and potential for widespread adoption.

Launchpad XYZ’s Apollo Bot is entering the AI-powered crypto trading era

The crypto whales piling up LPX are betting that artificial intelligence and machine learning will reshape the way they build and test trading strategies.

Trading bots like Apollo will allow in-depth analysis of large data sets covering every imaginable parameter from token price fluctuations to sentiment analysis.

By leveraging AI, Launchpad XYZ wants to provide a level playing field for small traders to compete on par with hedge funds and Wall Street institutions.

The implications of this could be profound, potentially opening up the cryptocurrency market to millions of new participants.

For crypto trading whales, getting involved early in a project like Launchpad XYZ offers a huge advantage if it succeeds in making AI-based trading mainstream.

And with the pre-sale bonus still active, this may be the best opportunity to get your hands on LPX tokens before launch.

Whether as a new tool in a trader’s arsenal or as a gateway to the crypto space, Launchpad XYZ is one of the most interesting and disruptive blockchain projects on the horizon.

Major industry players think Launchpad could usher in a new era for decentralized finance.

Given the major investments already coming in, crypto insiders could be positioned to potentially profit if this AI gem reaches its full potential.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You can lose all your capital.

