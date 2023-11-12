table of contents

This week saw several attacks on various crypto exchanges, the most significant of which was Poloniex, which suffered the loss of over $100 million in assets. Let us know more.

Bitcoin

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is set to launch five new digital asset exchange-traded fund (ETF) products in partnership with 21Shares.

Bitcoin and Ethereum remain twin giants, anchoring the cryptoverse with their every pivot, even amid market shocks.

Ethereum

Asset manager BlackRock has filed for a spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF), pushing the price of ETH above $2,100.

Ethereum broke the $2,000 resistance on Thursday. The $ETH rally is likely to snatch dominance from Bitcoin and sprinkle it liberally among the altcoins.

Altcoins

The approval of Ripple’s XRP by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) could pave the way for the integration of XRP into digital asset services within the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), a major financial hub in the Middle East.

Filecoin CEO Jerry Lopez and Topazio Floripa, Mayor of Florianópolis, Brazil, envision a future where cryptocurrencies will transform not only economies but also lives.

According to recent reports, the Kraken team is in talks with various blockchain developers about a possible partnership to launch a layer-2 blockchain network.

Cardano has revealed its plans to use Polkadot’s Substrate framework to develop its upcoming “Partner Chain” initiative.

Business

SafeMoon CEO Braden John Karoni has been denied bail due to arguments made by federal prosecutors that he is a potential flight risk and a potential danger to the community.

UBS Group is set to make a strategic move into the crypto market by allowing select clients in Hong Kong to trade crypto-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Stablecoin USDC issuer Circle is reportedly in talks with its advisors about an initial public offering (IPO) as early as next year.

South Korean telecom giant SK Telecom has announced plans to launch its Web3 wallet service, TWallet, in partnership with Aptos and Atomrigs Lab.

NFT

The world’s largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has suffered a major blow as its valuation has fallen by 90% following the divestment of a major investor from it.

web3

The Sandbox has announced plans to launch a cinematic-themed neighborhood where buyers can buy virtual land and create immersive experiences.

Ubisoft, maker of the Assassin’s Creed games, has partnered with crypto infrastructure company Immutable to develop a blockchain-based gaming experience.

With its upcoming listing on the Epic Games Store, blockchain-based game Illuvium may soon reach an audience of millions of PC and mobile gamers.

Security

Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has become the victim of a major hack, causing an estimated loss of around $114 million, according to available on-chain data.

The Monero community wallet was hit by a massive attack, resulting in the loss of its entire balance of 2,675.73 Monero (XMR), worth approximately $460,000.

Australian cryptocurrency exchange CoinSpot recently fell victim to a security breach, in which approximately $2 million (USD) of funds were stolen.

regulation

Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, has claimed that proper leadership and compliance can help revive the bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.

Source: cryptodaily.co.uk