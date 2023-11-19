table of contents

Fidelity and BlackRock have taken an unprecedented step in the cryptocurrency space by filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF). Let us know more.

Bitcoin

The issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, Tether, plans to make a significant foray into the Bitcoin (BTC) mining sector with a significant investment of $500 million.

Crypto markets remain quiet after a bright early start on Tuesday due to US CPI data that was about to be published.

Robert Kiyosaki leaves no stone unturned when it comes to exposing what our governments want and his response is to buy Bitcoin, gold and silver.

Ethereum

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has officially filed an application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Fidelity has decided to double down on crypto, joining rival BlackRock and filing for a spot Ethereum ETF with the SEC.

defi

dYdX Chain, a standalone Cosmos-based Layer 1 blockchain, has officially transitioned to its beta mainnet stage, marking a significant advancement in the decentralized derivatives trading space.

Decentralized lending protocol, Aave, has successfully restarted its operations after experiencing a security vulnerability earlier this month.

technology

A report published by ZeroHash on Tuesday suggested that the new wave of crypto adoption is being driven by a perception of newfound confidence in the sector.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has revealed that it is launching its own zkEVM layer-2 testnet in partnership with blockchain developer Polygon Labs.

Business

Europe’s leading digital asset investor, CoinShares, has secured the purchase rights to its US counterpart, Valkyrie Investments’ exchange-traded fund (ETF).

South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) has recorded a highly profitable Q3 in 2023 after making a significant profit on its $20 million investment in Coinbase shares.

Web3 infrastructure development firm Anker has introduced Rollup as a Service in partnership with Optimism to streamline OP Chain deployment for developers and businesses on the superchain.

Marathon Digital Holdings’ recent quarterly earnings report revealed new specific strategies for the Bitcoin mining firm ahead of the Bitcoin halving event expected sometime next year.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has hinted at a possible collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, delivering a proposal to CEO Jesse Powell on the exchange’s Layer-2 plans.

Bithumb, a leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, is reportedly preparing for a public listing on KOSDAQ (South Korea’s equivalent of the US-based Nasdaq), aiming to become the first digital asset firm to do so.

NFT

The developer behind the Mutant Ape Planet non-fungible token (NFT) collection pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding buyers of $3 million.

Security

Solana Labs has debunked a recent video from CertiK, saying the blockchain security firm made several false claims about a potential security vulnerability in Solana’s Saga Phone.

Despite taking precautions, DeFi protocol Raft fell victim to a security exploit last week, resulting in the loss of a total of $6.7 million worth of funds.

Crypto exchange Binance has lost $27 million worth of stablecoins due to a hack, according to crypto spy JackXBT.

Blockchain security firm Slomist has revealed an unfortunate incident in which a user lost his crypto after using a fake version of the hugely popular app Skype.

regulation

Do Kwon, former CEO and creator of Terraform Labs, has appealed to overturn a passport fraud conviction imposed by a Montenegrin court. However, the court rejected Kwon’s appeal and upheld the guilty verdict.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler clearly stated in a speech that the SEC is not a prosecutor of honest business, nor will it bias.

Commerzbank is the first full-service bank in Germany to be granted a crypto custody license, which is a particularly difficult jurisdiction to do so.

The SEC has delayed its decision on Hashdex’s spot bitcoin ETF application and Grayscale’s ether futures filing.

Following actions by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), co-founders of DeFi protocol Opin, Zubin Koticha and Alexis Gauba, have announced their resignation following recent regulatory developments.

