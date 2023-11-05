table of contents

After weeks of hearings, testimony and cross-examination, the FTX courtroom drama finally ended, with former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all seven charges of fraud and money laundering. Let us know more.

Bitcoin

Amid more than two weeks of bullish momentum, Bitcoin price finally broke out on Wednesday and reached the 0.382 Fibonacci resistance level, which is a key resistance taken from the high of $69,000 to the low of $15,500.

With banks going through tough times, Jamie Dimon, the head of America’s largest bank, has said that he will sell 1 million of his shares in JPMorgan early next year, this will be the first time that Dimon will sell. His bank owns the shares for something other than exercising the options.

Ethereum

On Monday, a total of 8,551,772 ETH worth approximately $4751 was lost from Ethereum transactions in the Ethereum ecosystem. On this day, there has been a surprising improvement in its daily chart in the last few weeks and it may rise once again.

Business

Following an already impressive third quarter, Fintech company Block, co-founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has continued to outperform market expectations. The company’s shares saw their value rise 19% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO and leading figure in the crypto world, faced a challenging cross-examination during his ongoing criminal fraud trial, where he made vague statements and non-committal phrases when faced with investigative questions from the prosecution. Trusted on.

Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz is preparing to raise approximately $3.4 billion for its early-stage fund, a sign of measured expansion during a challenging crypto market.

Defunct crypto exchange operator Bittrex has received court approval for an amended bankruptcy plan to shut down its US operations, marking a significant moment in the ongoing saga of Bittrex’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing in May.

NFT

The OpenSea Pro platform has activated cross-chain trading on both the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains via interoperability protocol sockets. This means users can easily switch between multiple series or even explore both simultaneously.

In a recent appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, crypto enthusiast and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk criticized NFTs for not being properly encoded in the blockchain. These comments have resonated with proponents of Bitcoin Ordinals, which allows users to “write” artwork and other media directly onto the blockchain.

web3

Global sportswear giant Adidas and luxury carmaker Bugatti have teamed up to auction a limited collection of soccer “boots,” which will be paired with a digital twin on the Adidas Web3 platform.

In a significant move to expand metaverse gaming, Animoca Brands has acquired Web3 streaming platform Azarus with the intention of merging gameplay streaming, interactions and blockchain-based rewards.

regulation

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, has made his concerns over crypto well known over time, and he has not changed his stance one iota on his anti-crypto statements, prompting countries to impose additional restrictions. Can be encouraged to install. Crypto.

PayPal has received a crypto license in the United Kingdom, albeit with heavy restrictions, despite the government’s announcement that the UK is set to become the next global crypto hub.

The CFTC has reported that it paid out a total of $16 million to whistleblowers who played a key role in exposing fraudulent activities primarily in the crypto sector.

The SEC has accused crypto company SafeMoon of offering crypto securities and is also taking action against the executive team for alleged large-scale fraud.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been declared guilty on all seven charges of wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering conspiracy at his trial in New York, after the jury returned a verdict after just four hours of deliberations.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be offered or used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

Source: cryptodaily.co.uk