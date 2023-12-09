Crypto Week: Bitcoin rally drives coin prices higher Memes – Cryptosaurus
Summary
Illustration by Michel Priefer for Decrypt.
Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.
Source: decrypt.co
Source: cryptosaurus.tech
Illustration by Michel Priefer for Decrypt.
Bitcoin continued its rally this week, boosted by meme coins.
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is now trading at $44,021 per coin, according to CoinGecko. Over the last 24 hours, it shows an increase of less than 1%. But it is up 13.4% over the week.
Experts told Decrypt that the rally was primarily due to anticipation surrounding the impending approval of the long-awaited Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) product.
Some analysts have said that this could lead to a rush of capital into the cryptocurrency markets as traditional investors would be able to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.
As usual, the rise of Bitcoin led to the rise of altcoins. But this week’s winners, like last week, were meme coins.
The price of digital currencies and tokens based on internet memes and jokes continued to rise before falling again. Pepe, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were this week’s winners.
Now they’ve cooled their rally: Pepe is down about 2%, but still up more than 40% this week.
And Dogecoin, the 10th-largest digital asset, is trading at $0.10 after rising 3% in 24 hours. It has earned more than 20 percent profit in the last seven days.
Shiba Inu is up more than 2%, having gained 21% in the past week.
However, Solana-based meme coin, Bonk, continues to explode. After experiencing a 188% increase in 7 days and a 635% increase over the past 30 days, the dog-themed meme coin is now at $0.000128.
The new enthusiasm for Solana, the blockchain behind SOL, has led to an increase in investment in projects running on its network.
Edited by Ryan Ozawa.
Source: decrypt.co
Source: cryptosaurus.tech