Crypto Week: Bitcoin rally drives coin prices higher Memes – Cryptosaurus

Bitcoin has continued its rally and reached $44,021 per coin, up 13.4% last week.

Anticipation over the approval of a Bitcoin ETF has been cited as the main reason behind the rise.

Meme coins like Pepe, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were the winners of the week. The past week saw Pepe surge by 40%, Dogecoin surge by over 20%, and Shiba Inu surge by 21%.

Solana-based meme coin BONK has seen an extraordinary increase of 188% in the last week and 635% in the last 30 days.

Bitcoin continued its rally this week, boosted by meme coins.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is now trading at $44,021 per coin, according to CoinGecko. Over the last 24 hours, it shows an increase of less than 1%. But it is up 13.4% over the week.

Experts told Decrypt that the rally was primarily due to anticipation surrounding the impending approval of the long-awaited Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) product.

Some analysts have said that this could lead to a rush of capital into the cryptocurrency markets as traditional investors would be able to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.

As usual, the rise of Bitcoin led to the rise of altcoins. But this week’s winners, like last week, were meme coins.

The price of digital currencies and tokens based on internet memes and jokes continued to rise before falling again. Pepe, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were this week’s winners.

Now they’ve cooled their rally: Pepe is down about 2%, but still up more than 40% this week.

And Dogecoin, the 10th-largest digital asset, is trading at $0.10 after rising 3% in 24 hours. It has earned more than 20 percent profit in the last seven days.

Shiba Inu is up more than 2%, having gained 21% in the past week.

However, Solana-based meme coin, Bonk, continues to explode. After experiencing a 188% increase in 7 days and a 635% increase over the past 30 days, the dog-themed meme coin is now at $0.000128.

The new enthusiasm for Solana, the blockchain behind SOL, has led to an increase in investment in projects running on its network.

