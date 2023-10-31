Crypto victory: Thailand's second-largest bank seizes control of local exchange bitcoinist.com

Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank (K-Bank) has taken an important step in strengthening its position in the digital asset sector. According to recent reports, the bank has acquired a 97 percent stake in local cryptocurrency exchange, Saitang. The deal, valued at 3.705 billion Thai baht ($102.8 million), marks K-Bank’s strategic entry into the fast-growing Thai digital asset market.

Kasikorn Bank eyes 20% market share in Thai crypto market

Satang, founded in 2017, has been operating as an exchange in Thailand, providing various services such as custody, staking, and crypto payments. Although the exchange’s spot trading volume has been relatively modest, about $430,000 in the last 24 hours, this acquisition provides a solid foundation for K-Bank to expand its digital asset services.

K-Bank’s subsidiary, Unita Capital, was responsible for executing the acquisition and was established specifically to invest in digital asset companies. The move is in line with K-Bank’s broader strategy, which includes launching a $100 million investment fund focused on Web3, fintech and artificial intelligence (AI).

The bank aims to capitalize on the growing opportunities in these sectors as well as capture a significant portion of the Thai crypto market share, aiming to achieve a 20 percent share by 2024.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Saitang will undergo a rebranding process and will be renamed Orbix. Along with the rebranding, Orbix will introduce three additional subsidiaries:

Orbix Custodian, Orbix Invest (a digital asset fund manager), and Orbix Technology (a blockchain technology developer). This expansion will enable K-Bank to offer its customers a comprehensive suite of digital asset services.

Traditional banks deal with regulatory challenges

The crypto market in Thailand is receiving support from traditional financial institutions. Kasikorn Bank’s rival, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), has also invested in the crypto sector.

SCB had previously announced its intention to acquire Bitkube, Thailand’s largest crypto exchange with a daily trading volume of $22.3 million. However, the deal was eventually canceled due to regulatory concerns and fines imposed by Thai authorities.

While Thai financial institutions are increasingly adopting the crypto market, regulators in the country are tightening the rules governing crypto exchanges.

Earlier this year, Thailand banned digital asset lending services and imposed requirements for risk disclosure in crypto trading and promotions. These regulatory measures aim to protect investors and ensure market stability and integrity in Thailand.

Overall, Kasikorn Bank’s acquisition of Saitang reflects its commitment to expand its presence in the Thai market. With the rebranded entity Orbix and its subsidiaries, K-Bank aims to offer a broader range of digital asset services to meet the growing needs of its customers.

Total crypto market cap continues its uptrend on the daily chart. Source: Total on Tradingview.com

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com