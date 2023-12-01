Bitcoiners are attacking the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after the outlet’s recent article discussing the energy consumption of blockchain networks.

The public broadcaster cited a study claiming that each Bitcoin transaction consumes a “backyard swimming pool” worth of water, though critics say the claim is based on “junk science.”

Does Bitcoin use a lot of water?

As published on Wednesday, a BBC article claimed that Bitcoin’s water consumption is related to the power sources that secure its blockchain through “proof of work” mining – Bitcoin’s internal mechanism for ensuring that For depending on energy one cannot spend the same transaction twice.

This includes water consumed anywhere associated with the mining process – such as gas and coal plants, hydroelectric dams, or water used to cool Bitcoin mining machines.

According to the reference study published in SAIL Reports Sustainability, its volume was 1,600 gigalitres of water in 2021 and could exceed 2,200 gigalitres in 2022.

Yet there are some glaring issues: First, the study was authored by Alex de Vries – an employee of the Dutch Central Bank, who has a history of making wildly incorrect predictions about Bitcoin’s energy consumption and climate impact.

As noted By Daniel Batten, co-founder of CH4 Capital De Vries predicted in 2017 that Bitcoin mining would drain 50% of the world’s energy by 2020 – a prediction that was missed by 2509x.

“If the BBC had done their homework, they would have highlighted De Vries’ history as a central bank lobbyist against Bitcoin,” Batten wrote. The co-founder’s fund invests in companies that use purified landfill gas for BTC mining, which would otherwise be flared and pollute the climate through methane emissions.

The author’s figure is also based on a flawed metric: Bitcoin does not consume energy on a per transaction basis, but rather on miners using the network to earn BTC.

Although some miners’ revenue is based on network transaction fees, the vast majority comes from a fixed block reward that exists independently of transaction volume.

Other outlets have already cited De Vries and exaggerated his claim even further, saying that a single Bitcoin “trade” uses a swimming pool of water. To date, most Bitcoin trades occur on centralized exchanges rather than directly on the blockchain, meaning they are completely removed from the mining process.

I thought Bitcoin was bad because of the 16 thousand liters of water per chain transaction, but it got even worse. It turns out that even one Bitcoin *trade* uses an entire swimming pool of water! There are 10M swimming pools in the United States. According to my calculations, we should be out of the water by then… pic.twitter.com/Vj5CU8x5uL — Yan | swan.com (@skwp) 30 November 2023

Familiar FUD for Bitcoiners

Recent estimates from Bloomberg showed that Bitcoin mining claims >50% green energy mix Worldwide – more than virtually any other industry on the planet. Survey data from the Bitcoin Mining Council would support this figure, with a recent estimate of 59.9%.

Still, Bitcoiners are accustomed to bad press about the network’s power usage. In 2021, Elon Musk stopped accepting BTC for car payments at Tesla due to environmental concerns.

A year later Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen funded a $5 million public campaign to end Bitcoin mining in collaboration with GreenpeaceUSA and the Environmental Working Group.

Until now, the online Bitcoin community has laughed off lobbyist attempts to change Bitcoin’s code – and they have done the same with the latest BBC article.

“We almost had decentralized digital cash, but it first destroyed all of the world’s freshwater resources,” Bitcoin analyst Dylan LeClair of UTXO Management wrote on Wednesday. “Thankfully the BBC is waking up to this.”

