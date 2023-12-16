Crypto Tweets of 2023: How Social Media Driven Crypto?

Here are the key moments of 2023 where social media posts fueled important rallies and sparked heated debates.

Twitter, now trading as X, exerts substantial influence on the crypto market. Tweets are capable of causing rapid changes in investor sentiment and market trends.

This year, the social media platform led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been filled with everything from unprecedented announcements from major crypto players to sharp criticism from experts.

Let’s explore some of the extraordinary tweets of 2023 and their impact on the crypto world.

Musk’s tweet increased by 3000%

As usual, on May 11, Musk made a significant impact on the crypto market with a post.

Crypto firebrand posted an image related to the Milady Meme Coin, a coin that took inspiration from the Milady Maker NFT project.

The tweet shows one of Milady Maker’s anime-style Ethereum NFT profile pictures with the caption “Not a meme.” I love you.”

The tweet quickly went viral and received over 250,000 likes and several thousand retweets. The reaction in the crypto market was immediate and dramatic.

The price of Milady Meme coin increased by more than 3000%. This is a surprising increase, highlighting the sensitivity of the crypto market to the social media activity of influencers.

Optimus AI skyrocketed after Musk’s tweet

On June 21, Musk once again demonstrated his remarkable ability to manipulate the markets.

The SpaceX founder tweeted about Optimus, saying it would “come in many forms.” This short but compelling cryptic message had a profound impact on the cryptocurrency market – particularly on the value of Optimus AI (OPTI).

Following Musk’s comments, OPTI experienced a significant increase in its market value. As CoinGecko reports, the price of Optimus AI surged by 38.6% to $0.132 in just one day.

Musk’s tweets have consistently demonstrated the ability to generate significant surges in the tokens he mentions, with the most notable example being Dogecoin (DOGE).

Recall in April that Dogecoin surged by more than 35% after Musk replaced the social-media platform’s former homepage logo, the familiar blue bird, with the cryptocurrency’s signature Shiba Inu dog logo.

In addition to the increase in its market cap, OPTI saw its daily trading volume increase by 439.90% following Musk’s tweet, indicating increased interest and activity around this token.

Optimus AI has since introduced innovative community-driven tools, including an AI chatbot and an image generator, to engage users and raise awareness of Optimus and AI in general.

Armstrong’s tweets take a dig at the SEC

In June 2023, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong made a notable response via Twitter against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allegations.

The development follows SEC allegations that Coinbase has been operating as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency since 2019.

Armstrong’s Twitter response highlighted several key points. He emphasized that Coinbase had undergone an SEC investigation and was allowed to become a public company in 2021.

In connection with the SEC’s complaint against us today, we are proud to represent the industry in court to finally get some clarity regarding crypto regulations. Memorization:

1. The SEC reviewed our business and allowed us to become a public company in 2021.

2. There is no way to “come in and…” – Brian Armstrong 🛡️ (@brian_armstrong) 6 June 2023

Armstrong also drew attention to the conflicting definitions provided by the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as to whether an asset is considered a security or commodity.

In his tweet, Armstrong expressed confidence in representing the industry in court to get clarity on cryptocurrency regulations. He criticized the SEC’s approach to regulation through enforcement as being harmful to the US crypto industry.

He suggested that this approach lacks clear guidelines and could be detrimental to growth and innovation in the sector.

CZ shocked the world with his resignation

In November, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as “CZ,” announced his resignation as CEO.

Today, I step down as CEO of Binance. Admittedly, it was not easy to accept defeat emotionally. But I know it’s the right thing to do. I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility. This is what is best for our community, Binance and me. Binance is no longer a child. it is… – CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) 21 November 2023

In his tweet announcing his resignation, Zhao shared his plans following his resignation from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Emphasizing the need for breaks, Zhao mentioned that he has not had a single day of real (phone off) break for over six years.

Zhao also plans to shift his focus toward passive investing. He expressed interest in becoming a minority token/shareholder in startups, especially in the fields of blockchain, Web3, DeFi, AI, and biotech.

Additionally, Zhao indicated that he does not see himself returning to a CEO role or running a startup again. He described himself as a “one-shot (lucky) entrepreneur”, which suggests he is satisfied with his achievements and experiences in taking Binance to its pinnacle in the crypto world.

Zhao’s resignation came after a settlement between Binance and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) involving a $4.3 billion fine.

The settlement only involved the DOJ and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, leaving aside the SEC, which had separate charges against Binance.

Larsen hails Ripple’s partial victory

In July 2023, Chris Larsen’s tweet highlighted the outcome of Ripple (XRP)’s lengthy legal battle with the SEC.

Larson’s post came after a landmark ruling by US District Judge Analisa Torres, which found that Ripple did not violate securities laws when selling XRP to retail investors.

The decision was a major milestone not only for Ripple but for the entire cryptocurrency sector, as it was seen as a partial vindication for the company, its digital currency XRP, and potentially the broader crypto industry.

The legal battle between Ripple and the SEC focused on whether the sale of XRP was a sale of unregistered securities.

The SEC alleged that Ripple’s top executives, including Larson and CEO Brad Garlinghouse, assisted the company in violating federal securities laws in connection with XRP crypto transactions.

This development was a significant victory for Ripple, marking its third consecutive legal victory against the SEC. The case is still ongoing and its next hearing is scheduled for April 2024.

Bitcoin mined from volcano

In July, Bitcoin Magazine highlighted El Salvador’s innovative approach to Bitcoin mining.

The tweet revealed that El Salvador had started mining Bitcoin using 100% renewable energy derived from its volcanoes.

The initiative is a part of the country’s broader strategy to drive Bitcoin adoption and leverage its geothermal resources for economic growth.

El Salvador’s move to use volcanic energy for Bitcoin mining is not only an environmentally friendly approach but also a strategic economic decision.

Under the leadership of President Nayib Bukele, the country has been at the forefront of incorporating Bitcoin into its economic system and became the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender in September 2021.

The use of volcanic energy to mine Bitcoin is an important step towards addressing one of the major criticisms of Bitcoin mining – its environmental impact.

Traditional Bitcoin mining is energy-intensive and has been criticized for its carbon footprint. By using renewable energy sources, El Salvador is demonstrating a sustainable approach to mining, potentially setting an example for other countries and miners.

