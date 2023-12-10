© Reuters

Globally – In the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency markets, changes in trading volumes and market shares are highlighting changing patterns among exchanges. Bybit and OKEx have made significant progress in the derivatives space, capturing market shares of 11.94% and 20.2% respectively. This comes amid a backdrop of overall increased activity within the crypto market, which has seen its highest overall trading volume since March 2023.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has also experienced significant growth in derivatives volumes. Futures open interest (OI) on CME has overtaken that of Binance, marking a significant milestone for the exchange. Additionally, futures on CME have reached their highest point since February 2022, indicating renewed interest in Ethereum-based derivatives.

Despite Binance’s trading volume reaching $1.26 trillion in November, it suffered its lowest market share since October 2020. This decrease coincides with the growth of Bybit and OKEx, whose trading volumes reached $375 billion and $660 billion, respectively. The mobility of transfers is not limited to derivatives; Spot markets have also seen change, with Upbit gaining market share along with Bybit and OKEx, while Binance has seen a decline.

In a broader context, centralized exchanges have recorded significant trading volumes, with spot trades close to $1 trillion ($965.8 billion) and derivatives traded at more than $2 trillion ($2.58 trillion). Derivatives trading, which accounts for a huge 73.3% of crypto transactions, reflects the growing appetite among traders for more complex financial instruments within the cryptocurrency sector.

The latest figures underline the trend of diversification within the crypto exchange landscape as traders explore different platforms for both spot and derivatives transactions. The performance of CME as well as the rise of exchanges such as Bybit and OKEx suggest a competitive and evolving market where multiple players are competing for dominance amid fluctuating market conditions.

