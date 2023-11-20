Crypto Titans Are Piling Up This Dark Horse AI Token As Sam Altman Joins Microsoft – What’s Going On?

Crypto Whale acquires AI token $LPXX amid Microsoft’s AI talent acquisition. Image by Caleb, Adobe Stock.

Microsoft has absorbed OpenAI pioneer Sam Altman following the high-profile ouster of OpenAI pioneer Sam Altman. And with AI at the forefront of everyone’s minds in the tech world, crypto titans have been quietly hoarding $LPX, a dark horse AI Trading bot Launchpad is the token for XYZ.

Launchpad XYZ intends to open up algorithmic trading to the public through the platform’s custom AI assistant, Apollo.

This bot creates custom trading strategies tailored to each user’s risk appetite.

The project has raised over $2.059 million so far in the $LPX token presale as investors love its vision.

The $LPX AI token will unlock access to Launchpad XYZ’s trading algorithms and analytics.

The platform’s ease of use seeks to provide a gateway to crypto trading for newcomers, while also attracting experienced traders who see AI as the next frontier.

Go to Launchpad XYZ now

Microsoft has made a big bet on AI

The excitement in the crypto market around Launchpad XYZ comes as Microsoft makes big steps in AI.

We are committed to our partnership with OpenAI and are confident in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and our ability to continue supporting our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… – Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) 20 November 2023

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced at X that ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will lead the new Microsoft AI division.

Altman’s co-founder Greg Brockman also joined Microsoft after resigning as president of OpenAI. It follows the absorption of OpenAI’s founding duo into Microsoft just days after their high-profile departure.

Microsoft recently invested billions in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPIT. It also plans to integrate ChatGPT into Bing Search.

Acquiring the expertise of Altman and Brockman further expands Microsoft’s AI capabilities.

It also shows how strategic AI talent and top AI technologies have become as advanced technologies become mainstream.

Launchpad XYZ’s $LPX AI Token Will Power the Next Generation of Crypto Trading

For crypto whales, $LPX provides exposure to a key AI use case: algorithmic trading.

Launchpad XYZ’s Apollo bot will analyze massive datasets to optimize trading strategies.

This could enable more predictable crypto trading than ever before.

Microsoft’s recent steps in the AI ​​field validate Launchpad XYZ’s mission.

The ability to back up strategies against years of market data is extremely powerful.

Recognizing the growing potential of AI in crypto trading, industry insiders are looking for ways to get into the game.

Launchpad XYZ’s presale is offering $LPX at a significant discount.

The project is also planning gaming, NFTs, and other features to strengthen its ecosystem.

This provides more utility for $LPX beyond trading algorithms.

As AI continues to develop new models for finance, Microsoft and crypto whales are hedging their bets.

His interest in Launchpad XYZ and $LPX underscores the seismic impact of AI on global markets.

Will everyday investors also be clamoring for AI trading bots soon? Or will these tools primarily benefit crypto whales?

Either way, $LPX appears to be well-positioned to lead the artificial intelligence trend forward.

Go to Launchpad XYZ now

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. you can lose all your capital

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

Source: cryptonews.com