Crypto taxation misses target: India loses $420 million in potential revenue due to 1% TDS

The Indian government has lost $420 million in a major source of revenue as a result of its taxation, forcing traders to move their transactions out of the country.

Experts are now suggesting that the Indian government should take a more lenient stance towards its controversial stance on crypto taxation.

The highly debated crypto policy in India, which includes a 1% transaction tax deducted at source (TDS), should be reduced to 0.01%, according to a recent study by Delhi-based think tank Esya Centre. This adjustment has been recommended in line with the government’s objectives of increasing revenue and enhancing transparency.

Taxing Times for Indian Crypto Traders

TDS – considered a form of income tax – has led nearly five million crypto traders to shift their transactions abroad. The study estimates that since its introduction in July 2022, this tax could result in a potential revenue loss of $420 million for the government.

Contrary to its intended objective of taxing profitable transactions, the findings of the “Impact Assessment of Tax Deduction at Source on the Indian Virtual Digital Asset Market” indicate a significant shortcoming in achieving this goal.

The study builds on a previous report by Esya Centre, which revealed that Indians redirected more than $3.8 billion of trading volume from local to international crypto exchanges after the controversial rules were announced.

Following the implementation of TDS, millions of Indian users migrated to offshore platforms, and within a month, more than 450,000 new user registrations were recorded on a single offshore platform. Subsequently, the think tank observed an increase in web traffic, active users and downloads from Indians on offshore platforms after July 2022, as well as a decline in Indian VDA exchanges during the same period.

In-depth analysis of average weekly user statistics, downloads and web traffic further validated the thesis. Notably, the TDS provision introduced on July 1, 2022 and the absence of any government relief from this tax structure till February 1, 2023 had the most significant impact on investors, highlighting the strong inclination of users for relief from 1 to be done. % TDS.

“Based on INR P2P data collected from leading offshore exchanges, we estimate that over Rs 3,50,000 crore was traded by Indians on offshore platforms since the implementation of 1% TDS in July 2023 – this figure Over 90% of the total VDA traded. By Indians.”

This essentially means that only 0.2% of trading (by value) on offshore VDA exchanges, on which TDS should be deducted, is actually subject to TDS. However, Esya confirmed that its estimate does not include private transactions or large over-the-counter (OTC) trades.

Apart from reducing TDS to 0.01%, the organization also recommended that India should provide clarity regarding the scope of TDS on offshore platforms. The act of registering with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) can serve as an ‘official’ temporary license to differentiate between ‘onshore’ and ‘offshore’ platforms.

Additionally, the recommendation includes empowering a government entity to blacklist and disrupt offshore virtual asset service providers (VASPs) and specific VDAs associated with non-compliant platforms.

Demands rise to ease crypto tax rules

It is important to note that the recommendation is in line with the growing voice of various players in the crypto sector within the country urging for reducing the tax burden on crypto transactions.

Amid the crypto decline, Indian crypto exchanges resorted to cutting expenses, renegotiating partnerships, postponing employee salary hikes, implementing layoffs, exploring alternative revenue streams, and rebranding initiatives. These measures are aimed at increasing their financial viability until they can find additional funding.

While the current resurgence in the crypto market is increasing trading volumes in other regions, domestic trading platforms find themselves in a state of uncertainty. India has confirmed active discussions on a much-needed regulatory framework, and discussion on taxation appears to be a deferred topic.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com