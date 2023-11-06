Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Ethereum and Three ETH-Based Altcoins – Here Are His Goals – The Daily Hodl

A widely followed crypto analyst believes Ethereum (ETH) and three other altcoins in its ecosystem are ready to boom.

Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 601,300 followers on social media platform X that Ethereum is threatening to overcome its diagonal resistance at $1,900.

According to the chart shared by the analyst, Ethereum could surge to $2,100 after the breakout.

“Bearing in mind that this is a diagonal season, the fun should really start for ETH when it crosses $1,900.”

Source: Kaleo/X

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $1,854.

Crypto strategists are also keeping an eye on Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum (ARB). Kaleo says that ARB has already turned a key diagonal resistance into support and could rally to $1.30.

“ARB also looks ready for new highs after breaking/retesting higher time frame resistance.

“I want a move back to the mid-August breakdown level (~$1.15), followed by the July high at $1.30.”

Source: Kaleo/X

At the time of writing, ARB is valued at $1.10.

Next is the layer-2 protocol and Arbitrum Opponent Optimism (OP). According to Kaleo, OP appears to be following in the footsteps of ARB after clearing several months of diagonal resistance.

“Can’t mention ARB without taking a look at the OP…

“There is a clear clear flag forming below this – which looks set to push towards August highs near $2.00.”

Source: Kaleo/X

At the time of writing, OP is valued at $1.529, which is above Kaleo’s diagonal resistance.

The final Ethereum-based altcoin on traders’ radar is the native asset of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur (BLUR). Kaleo shared a chart that shows that BLUR is in an uptrend after breaking its diagonal resistance.

“Looks like BLUR is ready to climb back to $0.50.”

Source: Kaleo/X

At the time of writing, BLUR is trading at $0.30.

