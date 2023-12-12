Crypto Sentiment Index Remains Bullish Despite Correction, Report Reveals Positive Outlook

In a recent blog post, Andre Dragosh, head of research at ETC Group, provided a comprehensive analysis of the current state of the crypto market. Dragosh’s findings shed light on market performance dynamics, profit-taking activity and derivative trends.

High risk appetite in the crypto market

According to Dragosh’s analysis, crypto assets demonstrated their resilience as they outperformed traditional assets like equities, which was supported by significant recalibration in monetary policy expectations and short futures liquidations early last week.

However, this outperformance faced some limits in the short term due to stronger-than-expected US jobs data, which started to weaken the recent rally. US non-farm payrolls growth and unemployment rates exceeded consensus estimates, leading to a reversal in US Treasury yields and a decrease in overall risk appetite in traditional financial markets.

Notably, altcoins outperformed during this period, with Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) each returning more than 50%. Among the top 10 crypto assets, Avalanche, Cardano and Polkadot (DOT) were the relative outperformers.

According to Dragosh, this surge in altcoins’ outperformance compared to Bitcoin (BTC) indicates “higher risk appetite” within the crypto market. On the other hand, Bitcoin’s on-chain data shows that investors are increasingly making profits, as evidenced by the increasing number of profitable coins being sent to exchanges.

ETC Group’s in-house Crypto Asset Sentiment Index remained relatively high over the past week, indicating positive market sentiment. However, the crypto dispersion index and BTC 25-Delta 1-month options skew saw a major reversal to the downside.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index remains in the “greed” zone, reflecting ongoing market optimism. Although ETC Group’s Cross Asset Risk Appetite (CARA) measure declined slightly, it remained in positive territory, indicating a decline in risk appetite in traditional financial markets.

Performance dispersion among digital assets narrowed compared to last week but remained relatively high. This implies that correlations between crypto assets are reduced, and investments are driven by coin-specific factors, highlighting the importance of diversification between digital assets.

short term holders deposit cash

The market remains in a strong profit environment, with a significant percentage of BTC and ETH addresses in profit. According to Dragosh, as Bitcoin approaches recent highs, profit-taking activity, especially among short-term holders, has increased, leading to increased selling pressure.

Long-term holders have also increased transfers of profitable coins to exchanges, potentially hindering short-term price gains. However, it is worth noting that there is no evidence of older coins being spent, which would indicate a large price correction.

On the other hand, total open interest in BTC futures and perpetuals remained stable, with notable futures short liquidations recorded. A significant increase in BTC option open interest was observed, as well as an increase in the relative put-buy and put-call open interest ratios.

25-delta BTC options have also increased, indicating greater demand for puts than calls. However, overall at-the-money (ATM) implied volatility did not change significantly.

At the time of writing, BTC has lost its $42,000 support line, and is trading at $41,600, down 5% in the last 24 hours.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com