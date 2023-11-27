Crypto Scam Alert: Fraudsters impersonate Forbes journalists in plot to defraud BAYC holders

In the non-fungible token (NFT) sector, fraudsters are constantly devising new ways to take advantage of collectors. In the latest incident, fraudsters posing as journalists from Forbes magazine are specifically targeting Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT holders.

A BAYC owner, “Krumz” recently shared his encounter with these scammers, detailing an elaborate scheme designed to steal his digital assets.

BAYC collector’s close encounter with scammers

According to Krumz, the scam started when he received a direct message on X (formerly Twitter) from someone claiming to be a Forbes editor named Robert LaFranco.

Intrigued by the possibility of being featured in an article about BAYC, Krumz proceeded with caution, conducting a cursory online search that confirmed the individual’s identity. What they were not aware of was that the scammers had carefully constructed a “mask of credibility”.

The alleged Forbes journalist informed Krumz of his interest in collecting first-hand accounts from BAYC owners about their experiences within the club. Despite initial surprise at being contacted, Krumz agreed to participate in a scheduled Zoom call.

Krumz further said that the scammers failed to appear for the initial call, citing a fabricated family emergency as the reason for their absence. He rescheduled the meeting for a later date.

When the rescheduled call finally came, Krumz saw several red flags. The people present on the call refused to turn on their cameras, claiming technical difficulties.

Another person claiming to be Steven Ehrlich, Forbes research director, joined the conversation. Krumz shares his BAYC journey, remembering the early days and highlighting the club’s unique features.

During the call, Krumz alleged that the scammers displayed even more suspicious behavior. They lacked a premium Zoom account and insisted on using multiple call links.

Additionally, he requested permission to record the screen using a separate recording bot. Although Krumz initially thought nothing of it, alarm bells rang when they asked him to find a banana and say something that resembled his Bored Ape character.

Unable to make a banana on the spot, Crumz excused himself for a moment, muting his screen. During this momentary outage, scammers attempted to take control of their computer, prompting them to intervene when they visited the website delegate.cash.

Ultimately, all of Krumz’s valuable NFTs were safely stored in cold storage, protecting them from potential theft. She immediately shut down her computer to ensure her safety, hoping to eliminate any remote access the scammers had gained. Krumz concluded:

Hope I am safe now. Don’t think they can still control my computer when I turn it back on. Please stay safe out there, today could have been a scary day

Decline in sales and market share

BAYC has seen significant declines in various key metrics recently. The latest NFT data reveals the number of sales, sales volume and reduction in primary sales.

As per the latest data, the number of sales has seen a significant decline of 33.59%, with 87 sales recorded currently as compared to 131 sales recorded the previous day.

This decline in sales has also resulted in a 38.02% decline in sales in USD. The current sales volume is $2 million, compared to $3 million on Sunday.

In terms of sales volume, primary sales have seen a 100% decline, with no current sales reported. In contrast, primary sales generated $12,000 in USD the previous day. Secondary sales volume also declined by 37.76%, with the current figure standing at $2 million, compared to $3 million the previous day.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com