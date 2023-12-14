Crypto regulatory dispute: CFTC and SEC clash over jurisdiction in the US

As the United States struggles to bring regulatory clarity to the crypto sector, the ongoing feud between the two major watchdogs raises concerns about the potential impacts.

The head of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam, has once again indicated that most crypto assets are considered commodities as per existing laws. He also acknowledged the ongoing “turf war” between regulatory bodies, particularly the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the CFTC, regarding jurisdiction to regulate the digital asset industry.

during a appearance The CFTC chair clarified on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that “under existing law, many tokens constitute commodities,” providing some regulatory clarity on the status of crypto assets in the United States. Highlighting the regulatory complexities facing the crypto industry, Behnam stressed the urgent need for legislative action, noting that members of Congress are actively working to understand the regulatory landscape.

While the United States remains a leading country for cryptocurrencies along with Australia and Brazil, the lack of regulatory clarity and frequent enforcement actions against crypto businesses remain significant barriers to enterprises operating in the sector.

Behnam pointed to the challenge of a “turf war” between different regulatory bodies in the country, particularly the SEC and the CFTC, regarding which agency should regulate the industry. This ongoing conflict has become a major obstacle to establishing clear regulatory guidelines for digital assets and the broader crypto industry.

The CFTC chair’s perspective on crypto regulation differs from that of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who consistently insists that crypto intermediaries engage in securities transactions and should fall under his agency’s oversight.

According to CoinGecko estimates, between 2019 and 2023, the crypto industry in the United States directed $56.44 million to lobbying efforts, with $20.2 million allocated in the current year alone, which is 19.7% of total spending on Wall Street.

Despite this significant financial impact, regulatory watchdogs in the country, particularly the SEC, have intensified their surveillance, revealing a paradox where industry influence collides with regulatory scrutiny.

News of the clash between the two entities came after Behnam urged Congress to play a more central role in guiding federal agencies toward establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. He then highlighted the historically effective collaboration between the two but pointed out that the case of the digital asset is unique.

Contrary to the reported rift, Dan M. Berkowitz, former General Counsel of the SEC and former Commissioner of the CFTC, does not believe there is a “rift” between the CFTC and the SEC in regulating digital assets.

while talking to cryptopotato Last month, Berkowitz acknowledged the urgent need for Congress to grant additional authority over non-security digital assets in the spot market. Although he acknowledged that some differences of opinion were normal due to their respective jurisdictions, he did not see them rising to the level of any major “rift”.

