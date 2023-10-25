Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of BitMEX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, recently shared his outlook signaling a critical moment for Bitcoin (BTC).

With the world grappling with rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, Hayes weighs in on how these macro factors could impact Bitcoin’s trajectory. His recent blog post, “The Periphery,” sheds light on the potential future of Bitcoin.

Wartime Economics and the Rise of Bitcoin

Hayes outlines the geopolitical risks posed by increased United States involvement in two new wars. According to the former CEO of BitMex, the rapid impact of such growth could have a cascading effect on the global economy.

Linking this to the domestic financial outlook, Hayes points to the United States Federal Reserve’s notable pause in raising interest rates despite rising inflation. Hayes has identified it as a potentially “huge boom” for the economy when long-term interest rates rise faster than short-term interest rates.

Hayes further explains the complex relationship between the banks’ structural hedging requirements and the borrowing requirements of the US war machine, both of which are intertwined in the US Treasury market.

The former CEO presented a thought-provoking argument: If long-term US Treasury bonds do not provide the protection investors have traditionally expected, where will the money flow? Hayes further said that assets like gold and more importantly Bitcoin will rise, driven by real fears of “global wartime inflation.”

Bitcoin’s reaction to geopolitical instabilities

Hayes believes bullishness is being seen in gold and Bitcoin, which contrasts with the apparent selloff in “long-term US Treasuries.”

The former CEO of BitMex emphasized that this movement is not a speculative reaction to potential spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval. Instead, Bitcoin is a “barometer”, indicating an impending “inflationary global wartime state.”

One of the final points Hayes touches on in “The Periphery” is a possible event where the Federal Reserve will no longer be able to hide the true nature of the US Treasury market.

According to Hayes, instead of portraying it as a free market, this would reveal its true nature: a “Potemkin village” where the Federal Reserve sets interest levels based on political convenience.

As Hayes revealed, this epiphany will be a pivotal moment, taking Bitcoin and the broader crypto market into full bullish phase. The former BitMEX CEO further concluded: “This is the trigger,” suggesting a strategic pivot from short-term US Treasury bills toward cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin’s bullish trend continued when Hayes published “The Periphery.” The asset is up 2.6% in the last 24 hours and more than 20% in the last week. At the time of writing BTC is trading at $34,890.

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com