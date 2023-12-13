Crypto Pundit Predicts XRP Price Will Increase “Dramatically”, Here's Why

Crypto analyst Austin Hilton is the latest to offer his opinion on the future trajectory of the XRP price. Specifically, Hilton mentioned two events that would cause the price of XRP to rise “dramatically.” The analyst also outlined other metrics that present a bullish sentiment for the XRP ecosystem.

Major events that will cause the price of XRP to rise

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Hilton cited the approval of the Spot Bitcoin ETF and the upcoming Bitcoin halving as two events that would cause the price of XRP to increase “dramatically.” He mentioned that when the SEC approves these funds the price of XRP could exceed $1.50.

Bloomberg analysts James Seifert and Eric Balchunas currently predict that there is a 90% chance that the spot BTC ETF will be approved by January 10. Although he had his reservations about it, he seemed optimistic that the SEC would approve these funds as soon as the Commission did. “I’m running out of reasons to say no.”

Once that happens, he hopes his prediction of a price of $1.50 or higher will come true. He cited an article where another analyst predicted that XRP would reach this price level in March. However, he believes it could happen in January or February, depending on how things go.

Hilton was quick to point out the fact that these events (BTC spot ETF and Bitcoin halving) are not actually XRP related. However, he said that XRP, being a blue chip, will go up when the overall market rises. Major altcoins have so far been the beneficiaries of Bitcoin’s metric growth due to potential spot BTC ETF approval. Thus, this may clarify Hilton’s position on the rise of XRP.

XRP bulls struggle to maintain control Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

On-chain metrics suggest bullish sentiment for XRP

The analyst also noted that on-chain metrics suggest a bullish outlook for the XRP ecosystem. These metrics include the number of daily transactions and wallet addresses on the XRP ledger. According to him, this shows that a “reasonable amount” of liquidity is flowing into the ecosystem.

The XRP Ledger continues to register significant milestones in terms of transactions actually processed on the network. Data from BitInfoCharts also shows that XRP is competing with Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of daily transactions.

Despite the relatively slow movement of XRP price, Hilton remained bullish on the crypto token as he noted that the current price level is a “steal” considering the heights XRP will reach.

At the time of writing, the price of XRP is trading at around $0.60, down more than 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from TechnoPixel, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com