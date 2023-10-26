Crypto-promoting businesses have already broken FCA rules

Please note that we are not authorized to provide any investment advice. The content of this page is for informational purposes only.

Despite taking a tough stance against the illegal promotion of crypto assets in the United Kingdom (UK), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says it has not seen any significant improvement.

146 alerts in a day

According to an October 25 statement on its website, the UK financial watchdog noted that crypto-promoting firms had violated its promotion rules 221 times in less than three months. This follows an increasing number of fraudulent activities in the cryptocurrency sector.

According to the UK regulator, this latest warning comes after it sent 146 alerts to crypto businesses on October 9, just a day after the introduction of new cryptocurrency promotion guidelines on October 8.

Providing more context, the regulator pointed out that these businesses failed to present sufficiently clear risk warnings and comprehensive information about the potential risks of engaging in digital asset transactions.

Crypto risk warnings were displayed in small font, using hard-to-read color schemes, or were indistinctly located.

Instead of addressing the issues highlighted through the FCA’s alert, these blockchain-based businesses elaborated on the safety, security or user-friendliness of cryptocurrency assets without adequately addressing the inherent risks.

In an effort to spread this message to UK residents, the FCA has shared a blog post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle highlighting common issues related to cryptocurrency marketing.

The UK has become a major center for digital asset trading in recent years. While the government has been welcoming, it has taken deliberate steps to educate residents about the potential risks.

Work only with FCA compliant services

Crypto companies have been the target of several regulatory oversights over the past few months. More world governments are implementing regulations to make the space safer for investors. FCA is one such agency.

In its new promotion rules for cryptocurrencies, advertisements for crypto assets can only be approved by firms that comply with the regulator’s rules. This condition applies to all businesses operating within the UK. The rule also applies to crypto companies based outside the UK but with clients in the region.

These businesses must also post prominent warnings on these promotions. Additionally, referral bonuses and memes are banned in the UK.

Meanwhile, UK lawmakers are taking steps to tackle illegal activities in the emerging industry. According to a new bill, law enforcement agencies will now be able to seize crypto assets used in fraudulent activities.

About Jimmy Aki Pro Investor

Based in the UK, Jimmy is an economic researcher with excellent practical experience in macroeconomic finance analysis, forecasting and planning. He has honed his skills by working cross-continental as a finance analyst, giving him cross-cultural experience. He currently has a strong passion for regulation and macroeconomic trends as it allows him to peek under the global bonnet to see how the world works.

