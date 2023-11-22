Crypto prices have fallen, but analysts remain bullish as long as BTC remains above $35k

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – Cryptocurrency prices fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) agreed to a plea deal in relation to charges filed against him and the exchange. Under which CZ will have to resign. The CEO and the exchange paid a fine of $4.3 billion.

Broadly speaking, financial markets came under pressure after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s October 31 – November 1 meeting showed that Fed officials agree that the central bank will be the key when it comes to future interest rate decisions. The bank may “proceed cautiously”.

All FOMC participants decided that it would be appropriate to maintain a restrictive stance on policy for the time being until inflation clearly declined consistently toward the committee’s objective, the minutes said. Fed members decided to pursue this path largely because inflation remains above their 2% target, and they believe more action will be needed to reach this mark.

At market close, the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq closed in the red, down 0.24%, 0.22% and 0.65% respectively.

Data provided by Trading View shows that Bitcoin (BTC) started to trend down early on Tuesday, with bears increasing their pressure around noon, resulting in BTC reaching a low of $36,270. . Bulls have since made a comeback and at the time of writing Bitcoin is trading near the $37,000 support.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

“November Bitcoin Futures Prices [were] Markets were slightly weak in early U.S. trading Tuesday, according to Kitco senior technical analyst Jim Wyckoff.

Bitcoin futures 1-day chart. Source: Kitco

“There is still an uptrend in price on the daily bar chart, but the bulls need to show more strength soon to keep it alive,” Wyckoff said. “The recent high volatility at higher price levels is not bullish. BTC bulls still have the short-term technical advantage overall.

According to market analyst Bloodgood, “Bitcoin is stuck under monthly resistance 10 days ahead of monthly expiration.”

“There is no change from last week on the weekly time frame as it is still above the level, even managing to retest it successfully,” he said. “The only thing stopping Bitcoin from teleporting to $40k is monthly levels.”

BTC/USDT 1-week chart. Source: Substack

“Looking at the overall picture, things look pretty clear: $38k is resistance, so a close above is bullish, and $32k is support, so a close below is bearish,” he said.

“Everything is normal between these levels and a fall back to $32,000 would be nothing but a healthy retracement (if the level is not broken of course),” Bloodgood said. “Since Bitcoin is stuck below monthly resistance and some alts are pumping, these two things in combination could be a bad sign, so don’t panic if the retracement happens sooner rather than later. Of course, this alert becomes invalid if we break the $38k level.”

Zooming in on the daily chart he said, “The daily range continues as the bounce from the $34k area did not break the local top and came back into a candle.”

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: Substack

“As long as BTC continues to move into this area, we can expect the alts to continue to provide some interesting opportunities,” he concludes.

According to Marcus Thielen, head of research at Matrixport, as long as Bitcoin remains above $35,000, there is a possibility that it could reach $45,000 before the end of 2023.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: Matrixport

“Bitcoin has successfully tested the $35,000/$35,500 level, which we set as the key technical level for the end of the year,” he said. “As long as Bitcoin remains above this level, we want to remain long – even leveraged long through high beta crypto exposure. This may include Bitcoin miners or only Ethereum or other altcoins. “Our base case by Christmas is still $40,000 to $45,000.”

Altcoins have suffered a blow

It was a red day for the altcoin market as all but a few tokens among the top 200 recorded losses.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

Blur (BLUR) overcame the downside pressure to gain 11.4%, while FTX Token (FTT) climbed 10.2%, and tomiNet (TOMI) rose 6.5%. ELF (ELF) experienced the biggest decline with a loss of 17.3%, followed by a 17.1% decline for Siacoin (SC), and a 13% decline for Arweave (AR).

The total cryptocurrency market cap is now $1.4 trillion, and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 51.8%.

