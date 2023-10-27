Crypto Price Analysis Oct-27: ETH, XRP, ADA, SHIB, and SOL

This week, we’ll take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Solana.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum ultimately had a good week after closing with a 12.3% price increase. In the process, it also managed to get back into the ascending triangle, which is a bullish sign.

If this momentum continues, ETH has a good chance to reach the $2,100 resistance. Support is now found at $1,665.

Looking ahead, prices have turned bullish and buyers may continue to push prices higher in the coming days. This will help Ethereum catch up with Bitcoin, which has had a better performance in October.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP performed well this week and recorded a 7% price increase, but was rejected by key resistance at 57 cents.

At the time of this post the price has seen a decline, and XRP is no longer likely to go up as the bulls are taking a break after a good performance last week.

Looking ahead, once the pullback ends, XRP may attempt to break key resistance. If it fails, there is good support, just under 50 cents.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano performed very well this week, with the valuation increasing by an impressive 13.7%. In the process, it broke above 28 cents and is currently challenging resistance at 30 cents.

As the price approached 30 cents, sellers immediately pushed it lower, and ADA may test support at 28 cents before making another attempt at key resistance.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency has turned bullish and could continue to perform well in the coming weeks unless the overall crypto market moves towards higher valuations.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The price action of Shiba Inu was in line with that of ADA and managed to register a 13% price increase this week. With lots of new buying volume, this meme coin appears to have woken up.

Current resistance is found at $0.0000084 and support at $0.000077. Buyers are taking a break now but may resume their attack soon.

Looking ahead, higher levels are likely as SHIB remains above key support.

Solana (SOL)

Solana had a great month in October and saw its price rise by an impressive 23% in this week alone. This makes it the best performer on our list.

Right now, the price is challenging the resistance at $32, which if broken, could open the way for SOL to move closer to $40.

Looking ahead, Solana may have some difficulties moving higher at the moment as momentum indicators like RSI are showing that SOL is in the overbought zone. This may encourage sellers to return and cause the price to decline.

