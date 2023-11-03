Crypto Price Analysis Nov-3: ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and BNB

This week, we’ll take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Binance Coin.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is back to the same price as seven days ago, after it was rejected by the $1,820 resistance yesterday.

This leaves the price action relatively flat, and buyers appear unable to push ETH higher at this time. If sellers should take advantage of this weakness, ETH could retest support at $1,665.

Looking ahead, Ethereum will remain bullish as long as it remains within this ascending triangle. Even if this decline continues into next week, buyers may still return.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP had a great week after breaking resistance at 57 cents and recording a 9.1% price increase. This rise may continue for the next few days.

Major resistance levels are found at 62 and 68 cents. While sellers may decide to appear at these levels, at the time of this post, buyers will dominate.

Looking ahead, the bias is bullish, and the cryptocurrency has a clear path to 68 cents, the most important level on this chart. If the price gets there, it is best to reevaluate your bias.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is similar to XRP and managed to register an impressive price increase of 10.8% this week. This strong performance is due to the large influx of buyers in the last few days.

The price is now found just below the key resistance at 32 cents and may test the support at 30 cents before deciding where to go next.

Looking ahead, ADA is in a good position and can continue to perform. To continue higher, buyers will soon need to turn the 32 cents resistance into support.

Solana (SOL)

Solana impressed with the best performance on our list this week after it managed to surge 17.3%. Buying pressure increased and the price reached a local high of $46.9 before sellers returned.

Right now, the price is just below $40, which also acts as a resistance. Support is found at $37.

Looking ahead, Solana seems unstoppable, but momentum indicators appear highly extended. Improvement may come soon.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin bulls took the price just above the $230 resistance before sellers returned. Due to that, the price increased by only 1.3% this week.

With a recovery in progress, buyers will have to try again soon if they want to break this key resistance and lead BNB on a sustained rally.

Looking ahead, the bias on this cryptocurrency remains neutral and will only turn bullish if the $230 level turns into support.

