Crypto Price Analysis Nov-17: ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and BNB

This week, we’ll take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Binance Coin.

Ethereum (ETH)

After Ethereum reached the $2,100 resistance last Friday, its price entered a corrective phase. This is the reason why it has fallen by 7% this week.

This correction could last for some time and take ETH to the key support at $1,850. Once there, buyers may return to make another attempt to break the $2,100 level.

Looking ahead, as long as this cryptocurrency remains in this ascending triangle, the higher-timeframe bias is bullish, and the possibility of an eventual breakout remains.

Ripple (XRP)

Last week, XRP made some impressive gains, but this week, sellers returned and sent the price down by 6.5%. Resistance at 68 cents did not allow the price to move higher.

Support is found at 57 cents, and current price action suggests this level is likely to be tested in the near term. If buyers manage to stay there, XRP could return to the uptrend.

Looking ahead, this pullback is a healthy improvement that should not come as a surprise. As long as the key support holds, XRP has a good chance of moving higher again later on.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano’s fortunes vanished this week after a change in price action led to resistance at 41 cents. Due to this ADA also reduced by 3.6%.

The most important support level is now found at 35 cents, and if this cryptocurrency can hold there, it could serve as a great base to again try and break the current resistance.

Looking ahead, ADA’s rally has stalled, at least momentarily. Now it is up to the bulls and bears to decide who will dominate in the coming week. It is important to keep an eye on the key support level as it will dictate the next move.

Solana (SOL)

Despite rejection at the key resistance level of $67, Solana still managed to register an impressive 19% price rise this week. This makes it the best performer on our list and one of the few large market-cap altcoins to close the week in the green.

However, failure to break the price above $67 indicates that sellers are starting to return and could take SOL to the key support level at $43.

Looking ahead, Solana is long overdue for a correction, and this latest price action could be the start of that. It is important for the cryptocurrency to remain above $43 if it wants to continue higher later on.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin failed to move higher this week and closed with a 4% loss. Resistance at $265 remains in place, and the bulls do not even have the strength to test it.

Price action is flat, and looking at the overall market sentiment, BNB may test the support at $230 again.

Looking ahead, BNB does not have the momentum to move forward at the moment, and the best offer is to hold it here until more buyers return.

The post Crypto Price Analysis Nov-17: ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL and BNB appeared first on CryptoPotato.

source: cryptopotato.com