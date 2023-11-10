Crypto Price Analysis Nov-10: ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and BNB

This week, we’ll take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Binance Coin.

Ethereum (ETH)

Yesterday, Ethereum exploded on the news of an impending ETF by BlackRock. This resulted in an impressive price increase of 17% in the last seven days.

This marks a significant change in price action for ETH, which could challenge BTC’s dominance over the next few weeks. Furthermore, the price is now found in a large ascending triangle just below the key resistance at $2,150.

If the price of ETH breaks above that level, it could rise sharply and much higher in a short period of time. It seems that the second largest cryptocurrency has now woken up.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP also enjoyed a great week after registering a rise of 10%. The price has now settled at the 68 cents resistance and may make a small decline before attempting to move higher.

Support has been found at 57 cents, and momentum is currently in favor of buyers. Therefore, there seems to be no possibility of a deep conflict at this time.

Looking ahead, the bias on XRP is bullish, and if the overall market continues to show similar enthusiasm, the cryptocurrency should perform well as well.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano had a great week as it managed to surge 17%, rivaling the performance of ETH. In the process, ADA made a local high of around 39 cents.

Current resistance is found at 38 cents, and support is at 35 cents. The momentum remains in favor of the bulls, who have dominated in terms of volume so far.

Looking ahead, if key resistance falls ADA could soon reach 40 cents, which would be a key psychological level, but sellers could return there as well.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is the undisputed leader in the major altcoin sector at the moment and has recorded a staggering 25% surge this week alone.

In the process, SOL also broke above $44, which was a key resistance, now turning into support. This breakout opens the way for this cryptocurrency to achieve much higher targets.

Looking ahead, Solana may continue to rise to the next key level at $67. To reach that, buyers will need to maintain their dominance after three consecutive weekly candles close in the green.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin finally managed to break the resistance at $230, which is now a key support. In the process, the price also increased by 10% this week.

Current resistance lies at $265, and sellers may return there. Therefore, the uptrend potential is somewhat limited right now from the current price of $252.

Looking ahead, BNB has a good chance of further upside if it breaks above $265. If not, it may remain below key resistance.

