Crypto Price Analysis Dec-15: ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and BONK

This week, we’ll take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Bonk.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH volatility increased this week but closed in the red with a loss of 5% at the time of this post. While its price left the ascending triangle highlighted in blue below, volatility pushed ETH into retracement back to the breakout point.

As long as buyers manage to keep the price above $2,150, ETH remains bullish, and this retest of the breakout point could serve as a pivot to higher levels later on.

Looking ahead, if ETH resumes its uptrend it will face strong resistance at $2,500. If it fails to hold above this triangle, it could soon drop to $2,000 or below.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP’s price action is a bit puzzling as it seems to be completely isolated from most of the market, with barely any gains in November or December. This week the price also closed with 2% loss.

The hold-up may be due to the resistance at 68 cents that has not allowed it to move higher to date. However, it appears that XRP has formed a bullish parabola (in yellow on the chart), and if its price continues to hold above it, it could lead to a subsequent breakout.

Looking ahead, XRP will turn bullish if it breaks the current resistance. Until that happens, the price may continue to move sideways.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA had an excellent performance this week and closed it with a 31% price increase. This impressive result allowed buyers to push Cardano above the 60 cents resistance, which could act as the next support.

The price is currently at 63 cents and could make more significant declines to find its next support level. If 60 cents fails, the next key level is found at 51 cents.

Looking ahead, ADA remains bullish. However, given that bulls have continued this rally since mid-October, a pullback and correction appears overdue.

Solana (SOL)

Solana had a good performance this week and closed with a 7% price increase. The biggest challenge right now is to break the resistance at $78, which will put some brakes on this rally.

Support lies at $67 and could be retested if buyers fail to disengage.

Looking ahead, the bias on Solana remains bullish, and a break above this resistance could see it surge towards a triple-digit valuation.

bonk

BONK appears to be invincible. Its uptrend continues and buyer interest is at an all-time high, like its price. BONK is up 178% this week alone.

It is difficult to say how long this bullish trend will last, but so far there are no signs of weakness on this chart that would favor its continuation. Nevertheless, the price seems to be touching the upper band of this uptrend channel, which could mean that some relief is in store.

Looking ahead, BONK may continue to surprise the market with its performance as it will break new record highs.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is that of the authors cited. It does not represent CryptoPotato’s opinion regarding buying, selling, or holding any investment. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more details.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com