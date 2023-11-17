Crypto Power of Attorney? Meet Delegated, a New Marketplace for Tradable Delegated NFTs – Blockonomy

As crypto adoption increases, users need solutions to securely interact with their assets in cold and hot wallets. Enter proxy – a versatile on-chain standard that allows you to have a hot wallet act on behalf of a cold wallet vault.

​Delegate is the best solution for securing valuable onchain assets while participating in NFT airdrop claims, ERC20 token governance, and more. Users connect the cold wallet to the hot wallet, and the hot wallet can then act on behalf of the cold wallet like a crypto power-of-attorney.

Delegate allows users to link cold wallets to hot wallets to securely participate in activities such as airdrop claims and governance

Over 150 projects have integrated Delegated on-chain, including Azuki, OpenSea, Yuga Labs, Nounce DAO, and more.

It enables delegated wallet interactions for minting, gaming, governance, social media access and other uses

The registry is completely on-chain, computable, independent, immutable, and verifiable for security

Users can delegate their entire wallet, specific contracts, or individual token IDs/amounts for customized permissions

With over 150 integrations from major projects, Delegate is the leading trusted delegation system for Ethereum and other Ethereum chains. It derisks activities like airdrop claims, gaming, governance and more by connecting your cold storage to a hot wallet that can interact while keeping assets secure.

announcement of @LiquidDelegateA leading marketplace for tokenizing and trading asset utility ???? pic.twitter.com/x3Gid0iMTY – foobar (@0xfoobar) 15 November 2023

The registry enables delegated interactions for mining, ticketing, social media access, and other innovative use cases. Projects using it include Azuki, OpenSea, Yuga Labs, Nounce DAO, Manifold, Premint, Bitcoin Ordinals, Vulkan Forged, and many others.

Unlike alternatives, Delegate is completely on-chain for transparency. It is computable so that developers can easily achieve delegation. The system is independent, immutable, and verifiable without any external governance.

Users get flexible permission options. You can hand over your entire wallet, specific contracts, or individual token IDs and amounts. Delegations work from top to bottom, so wallet delegations are automatically applied to the underlying assets.

For developers, integrating proxies is straightforward. Import contract interface and query delegation before sensitive operations. For end users, visit the correspondent portal to link the wallet through an intuitive UI.

As crypto progresses, it is essential to securely interact with assets in hot and cold storage. With its versatile feature set and partnerships, Delegate looks like an interesting new platform.

Source: blockonomi.com