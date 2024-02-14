Crypto Political Group Fairshake Targets California Senate Candidate Katie Porter

U.S. Representative Katie Porter, a prominent Democrat progressive from California, has a crypto target on her back as one of the industry’s leading campaign-finance organizations opposes her with ads.

Porter’s campaign says billionaires and corporate stakeholders are trying to rig the March primary election with misinformation.

The US crypto industry’s most prominent campaign-finance organization, fairshake is going after Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), spending a portion of her war reserves to try to derail the progressive lawmaker’s Senate bid.

a new video ad attempt to slant Porter’s own campaign is fundraising and what the group has said is a multi-million dollar effort in California and online.

According to a statement from the political action committee (PAC) Fairshake, “Despite his claims, Porter has taken campaign cash from big banks, big pharma and big oil and his super PAC is attempting to mislead Californians about his record.” She is spending a lot for this.” Backed by crypto firms including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), ARK Invest, Circle, Ripple, and Coinbase (COIN).

Apart from the criticism of Energy Use of Crypto Mining Sector , Porter has not been among the more vocal crypto critics. According to spokesperson Lindsey Reilly, his campaign said California voters “will see through this scheme to mislead voters before the March primary.”

“Katy believes in the free market and consumer protection meshes well with financial innovation — but that’s not what this is about,” Reilly said in an emailed statement. “This is about billionaires and corporate special interests using misinformation to rig our elections.”

Industry super PAC funding totals more than $80 million, according to the most recent data on contributions to FairShake. This does not represent any new highs for crypto’s political coffers yet. In the last US campaign cycle, FTX alone Same level of expenditure on candidates When its executives donated to one in three members of Congress, however, that spending is now in doubt as bankruptcy attempts to claw it back and U.S. authorities investigate whether former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had violated campaign laws, but decided not to proceed further. This with another test.

In the current political scenario, crypto dollars have already been dedicated against another Democratic lawmaker as well. Cedar Innovation Foundation, backed by crypto interests that have not identified themselves Firing for Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, who has stood in the way of digital asset legislation so far this congressional session. The group paid for ads in Ohio calling for Brown to stand trial against Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler.

