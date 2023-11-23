Crypto platforms belonging to Justin Sun hacked 4 times in 2 months

Tron founder Justin Sun’s crypto businesses have been repeatedly attacked by hackers over the past two months, with at least four hacks among the largest exploits targeting platforms belonging to a crypto entrepreneur.

Sun’s HTX crypto exchange has been hacked at least twice since the platform was rebranded from Huobi on September 13, 2023. The first HTX hack occurred just days after the rebranding, in which an unknown attacker stole approximately $8 million in crypto on September 24. , 2023.

In its second hack, HTX reportedly lost $13.6 million due to a hot wallet breach, which affected the broader HTX, Tron, and BitTorrent ecosystem. HTX, formerly known as Huobi, was acquired by Sun in October 2022.

Hackers have also focused on other Sun-related cryptocurrency platforms, including Sun-owned cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex and Huobi’s HTX Echo Chain (HECO) bridge.

Poloniex suffered a significant security breach on November 10, when attackers stole at least $100 million in cryptocurrencies from the exchange. Sun, which acquired the business in 2019, reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Poloniex had deactivated the wallet. According to blockchain security firm CertiK, the incident was likely a “private key compromise.”

Huobi’s HECO Chain Bridge, a tool designed to transfer digital assets between HECO and other networks like Ethereum, also suffered a massive breach. On November 22, unknown hackers compromised HECO, and sent at least $86.6 million to suspicious addresses.

The platform lost a combined amount of about $208 million in all four hacks over the past two months. Despite Tron founder Sun’s promise to compensate for losses from all four incidents, some crypto enthusiasts have urged the community to stay away from Poloniex and HTX, with many questioning who may have been involved in the hack. Could.

One crypto observer argued that Sun is “clearly in big trouble,” noting that Poloniex has been shut down for five days and HTX offers 100% interest on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

HTX interest offering for Bitcoin. Source: Earn HTX

“We can see that all of these attacks have the same target: Justin Sun’s projects,” a spokesperson for crypto security firm Hacken told Cointelegraph. The representative hypothetically assumed that the ongoing hack could be caused by an “insider who is leaking information”:

“Most likely, in all cases the cause is private key leaking […] These projects should definitely improve the process of storing sensitive information such as private keys, and if such amounts of liquidity are not needed, keep some of the funds in cold wallets.”

HTX and Poloniex did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

The ongoing speculation comes months after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil lawsuit against Tron founder Sun in March 2023, accusing him and his companies like Tron and BitTorrent of fraud and other securities law violations. Was applied.

A US court later issued a subpoena to Sun’s Singapore address in connection with the case in April 2023. In August, the SEC said its lawsuit against Sun was continuing.

