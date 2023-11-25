Crypto platform predicts Shiba Inu price, here's when it will hit new all-time high

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is well off its all-time high of $0.00008845 (about 90%). However, one particular crypto platform is predicting that the meme coin may once again reach and even surpass its peak.

SHIB will reach a new all-time high in 2029

Major crypto-tracking platform Changelly predicts that SHIB will reach a maximum price of $0.0000949905 by 2029. According to this prediction, the next time SHIB is likely to see a new all-time high (ATH) is in 2029. In the years since then, none of SHIB’s highest values ​​have matched its current ATH.

In 2024, Changelly sets the maximum value of SHIB at $0.0000149985. Meanwhile, the maximum value of SHIB in 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028 is estimated to be $0.0000219978, $0.0000329967, $0.0000479952, and $0.0000669933, respectively. Overall, Changelly’s outlook on SHIB is bullish.

The platform estimates that by December 24, SHIB will end the year at a high with a price of $0.000009023, which represents a 9% increase from its current price. In the immediate term, Changelly predicts that SHIB could see an increase of around 3% in December.

Furthermore, all technical indicators on the platform indicate a 64% bullish sentiment on the meme coin. The Fear and Greed Index displays a score of 66 (which signifies greed). Over the past 30 days, Changelly says SHIB has been in the green 16 days (53%) of them and there has been 4.82% price volatility.

Changelly highlighted the potential for SHIB to become a solid asset as it continues to experience some form of resurgence. The meme coin has seen an increase of over 10% in the last month, with a massive average amount of $0.0000008 added to its current value.

SHIB’s ecosystem stands strong

Shiba Inu and its community appear to be unaffected by the recent allegations, which were made by major community project Shiburn. This is evident from the fact that Shiberium has recently recorded a significant milestone as it has seen an increase in daily transactions on the network. Lucy, Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, drew the community’s attention to this fact in an X post.

The Layer-2 network recently crossed the 4 million mark in terms of total transactions processed on it. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu developers have continued to strengthen the network, even recently announcing a new feature. This new feature focuses on increasing community engagement and support for the network’s validators.

SHIB price remains firm even in adverse conditions. At the time of writing, SHIB is currently trading at $0.000008324, up nearly 1% over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

