Crypto now poised for 'massive' $300 billion worth quake after Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP surge

Bitcoin BTC – along with other major cryptocurrencies including Ethereum and XRP – have soared this year amid fears of “global wartime inflation”.

subscribe Now Forbes Cryptoasset and Blockchain Advisor And successfully navigate the Bitcoin and crypto market rollercoaster before next year’s historic Bitcoin Halving!

The price of Bitcoin has more than doubled since the implosion of major crypto exchange FTX last year, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will shock the market.

Now, as fears of a Bitcoin “rug pull” are emerging, historical November Bitcoin price data suggests the crypto market could be hit by a $300 billion earthquake.

Bitcoin’s historic halving is expected to lead to crypto price chaos just around the corner! Sign up now for free cryptocodex,A daily newsletter for traders, investors and the crypto-curious that will keep you ahead of the market

More from Forbes, A Legendary Billionaire Hits Bitcoin Amid $300 Billion Ethereum, XRP, and Crypto Price Surge By Billy Bambrough

The price of Bitcoin has surged so far this year, with some people predicting that the price of Bitcoin could surge… [+] Get started now.

getty images

“Last week, October cemented its reputation as ‘Uptober’ with a nearly 29% rise in the value of Bitcoin,” Rachel Lin, chief executive of Singapore-based derivatives DEX SynFuture, said in email comments.

“What’s even more interesting is that when we look at historical data, November is even better than October, with the average return in Bitcoin exceeding 35%. If this November sees similar returns, We could see Bitcoin reach approximately $47,000 in the next 30 days” – a price increase that would add approximately $300 billion to Bitcoin’s approximately $700 billion market capitalization.

Meanwhile, Lin pointed to options data that shows traders are betting that the price of Bitcoin will continue to climb in the coming weeks and months.

“Options data also reflects a bullish mood in the market,” Lin said. “To date, the top two options with the largest open interest are the 40,000 December call and the 45,000 December call. Even the 50,000 December call option has over 5,000 Bitcoin open interest. This shows that a large number of people are on it. Are willing to bet Bitcoin will be much higher in two months than it is today.”

Sign up now for cryptocodex-A free, daily newsletter for the crypto-curious

More Shocks from Forbes Bitcoin ‘Rug Pull’ Warning May Threaten Sudden ‘New Exponential’ Price Surge By Billy Bambrough

The price of Bitcoin surged last month, rekindling hopes among Bitcoin holders that the bitter crypto… [+] Winter may be over. The price of Ethereum and the price of XRP have also increased in recent weeks.

Forbes Digital Assets

Since June, the Bitcoin and crypto markets have been keeping a close eye on a group of Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin Spot ETF filing raising expectations that Wall Street and institutional money will flock to the crypto market. Going to do.

“What is particularly notable is the increase in spot volume, with a significant increase in large transactions of more than $100,000,” Lin said. “This is a clear indicator of increased institutional interest, as larger players are strengthening their positions in digital assets, particularly Bitcoin.”

Source: www.forbes.com