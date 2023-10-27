Crypto NFT Today: Latest News in Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and NFT – October Week 4 – Innovation & Tech Today

October 28, 2023
Crypto NFT Today: Latest News in Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and NFT – October Week 4


Welcome to another edition of Crypto NFT Today! The past two weeks have certainly been full of events worth knowing about that will be turning points for the future of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs.

From Mastercard partnering with Moonpay, Sam Bankman-Fried testifying in the trial, lawmakers pressuring the DOJ to investigate Tether and Binance, and much more, there’s a lot of essential news you need to know about. So, let’s dive in and see what’s going on!

Mastercard partners with Moonpay

On October 25, digital asset payments platform MoonPay announced that it would be launching a partnership with Mastercard. This collaboration will help advance Web3 integration, enhance marketing tools, and build lasting connections.

Evan Soto-Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of MoonPay, shares his thoughts on this new partnership: “We are excited to collaborate with Web3 and Mastercard, a leading enabler of the digital economy, to redefine customer loyalty and engagement. Are. Joining forces will create new opportunities to showcase blockchain’s ability to establish unique connections and meaningful moments while expanding the overall reach of our industry.

Sam Bankman-Fried testified at trial

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is testifying at trial after being accused of stealing client funds and transferring the funds to investment firm Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried’s clients have lost a lot of money after investing $32 million worth in a cryptocurrency exchange.

In court, Bankman-Fried said the following: “I never tried to defraud anyone. I was excited about the prospects for FTX a month ago. I saw it as a thriving, growing business. I was shocked by what happened.”

Photo by Ramaz Blushvili Pexels

Lawmakers pressure DOJ to investigate Tether and Binance

On October 26, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) is feeling pressure to investigate criminal charges against Tether and Binance. Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative French Hill sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging the DOJ to explore what role Tether and Binance have in crypto-funded terrorism that is linked to the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The official signed letters also urge the DOJ to hold companies accountable for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and similar laws. Now, lawmakers are looking for a way to stop further funding to Hamas through cryptocurrency.

EU plans to use digital strategies to improve governance processes

A new report from the European Union (EU) released on October 25 suggests that it has a guideline for efficient networking, the Communication on Enhancing the European Administrative Space (ComPAct). It is said that this new approach will help modernize current and future partnerships.

The European Commission says the European public sector “is taking a leading role in blockchain by building its own blockchain infrastructure. Over time, this will include interoperability with private sector platforms.”

