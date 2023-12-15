Crypto NFT Today: Latest News in Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and NFT – December Week 2 – Cryptosaurus

Welcome to another edition of Crypto NFT Today! The past two weeks have certainly been full of events worth knowing about that will be turning points for the future of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs.

With the OpenAI CEO promoting WorldCoin, FIFA announcing a new digital collectible collection, and more, there’s a lot of essential news you should know about. So, let’s take a deeper look and see what’s going on!

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed his commitment to cryptocurrency project WorldCoin, amid reports that the company is seeking $50 million in funding. WorldCoin aims to establish a global identity and financial network, with over 2.6 million people signing up for iris scans by WorldCoin’s “Orb” devices in exchange for a digital ID and free cryptocurrency.

Altman stressed the importance of recognizing unique humans in a world increasingly influenced by AI. Fundraising involves selling the project’s crypto tokens at a discounted rate.

TrendingTech news to know this week: Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2022

FIFA announces new digital collectible collection

FIFA has unveiled its inaugural collaboration with tech firm Modex, introducing a new digital collectible collection called “FIFA+ Collect”. The initial release of the collection will feature a “dual digital collectible” for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023, with the first 100 digital collectibles set to launch on December 15.

These rare collectibles offer the chance to secure tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Finals. Additional collectibles capturing key moments from the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will be introduced on the FIFA+ Collect platform.

Modex is proud to be part of this great project @fifaAs firm believers in the uniqueness of each moment, we want to take digital collectibles to the next level. We are excited for the upcoming fall @open sea powered by platform @0xPolygonLabs , – Modex Tech (@modex_tech) 11 December 2023

JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman openly criticizes crypto

On December 6, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon strongly criticized Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. Responding to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren, Dimon expressed deep opposition to crypto and said that its only real use is for criminal activities like money laundering, tax avoidance and drug trafficking.

He said that if his government is formed then he will stop it. Despite Dimon’s negative stance on cryptocurrencies, JPMorgan Chase is actively involved in blockchain, the underlying technology for the crypto industry.

Megadeth launches new NFT collection

On December 5, American thrash metal band Megadeth announced the launch of a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection that offers enthusiasts exclusive opportunities for digital and real-world encounters.

The band made the announcement in a post on X, revealing plans for a collection of 5,000 NFTs featuring their iconic mascot, Vic Rattlehead. Owning one of these NFTs will grant access to unique experiences like private conversations with band members in the metaverse.

Introduction @megadethdigitalOur 5000-piece generic collection featuring Vic Rattlehead has been brought to life in a new way by our talented artist @thehandyLive on December 22nd, you will have the opportunity to open doors to the real and metaverse worlds alike, gaining access… pic.twitter.com/Ed9YxqCTe6 – Megadeth (@Megadeth) 5 December 2023

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech