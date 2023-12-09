8 December 2023

check it out

Welcome to another edition of Crypto NFT Today! The past week has certainly been full of events worth knowing about that will surely be turning points for the future of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs.

With transformative tax reporting rules issued by the Biden administration, the ending partnership between Mastercard and Binance, reports of volatile NFT markets, and more, there’s a lot of news you should be aware of in the last and final week of August. So, let’s dive in and see what’s going on.

On August 25, the Biden administration released Form 1099-DA, a new tax reporting form that will help crypto users determine their final disposition. In addition to helping cryptocurrency users calculate their profits, Form 1099-DA also forces digital asset brokers to follow the same information reporting rules required by brokers with bonds and stocks.

The US Treasury Department press release explains why these rules are necessary: ​​“This is part of Treasury’s broader effort to narrow the tax gap, address the risks of tax avoidance posed by digital assets, and ensure that everyone Play evenly.” set of rules.”

According to the press release, Form 1099-DA will be issued to digital asset brokers in January 2026. In the meantime, the IRS is accepting all public feedback on this new tax reporting regulation until October 30.

Global credit card company Mastercard will end its partnership with crypto exchange Binance on September 22. An announcement made by a MasterCard spokesperson on August 24 stated that the decision to terminate the relationship would be made in four key regions: Brazil, Argentina, Bahrain and Colombia.

Mastercard has not released any information on its ended partnership with Binance. On August 23, the Binance customer support profile itself announced the news and said that users have until September 21 before the cards will no longer be usable.

hello,

Binance Card will no longer be available to users in Latin America and the Middle East. The product, like most debit cards, has been used by Binance users to pay for basic daily expenses, but in this case, the cards are funded with crypto assets. only a little bit…

According to data from Nansen.ai, the minimum prices of blue-chip NFTs have fallen by more than 25% in the past month. The minimum price of an NFT, which refers to the minimum price a seller will ask for an item, is considered a great measure of the value and popularity of a specific collectible.

The decline in blue-chip NFTs is notable because they are collectibles that are expected to have sustained, long-term value. These characteristics of blue-chip NFTs similar to cryptocurrencies are due to several factors, such as their historical trading activity, collector demand, cultural significance, strong fundamentals, and rarity.

The last 30 days have not been good for NFTs…

Many “blue-chip” NFTs have seen their minimum price drop by more than 25%, while Azuki continues to decline since their Elementals launch.

But it’s not all bad, as some NFTs are pushing the down-only trend… pic.twitter.com/2xeVu84uJs

On August 28, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Industries Limited will venture into India’s CDDC development and blockchain. As chairman of the company, Ambani spoke about the opportunities offered by these new endeavors during the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited.

“JFS will strengthen its payments infrastructure with an omnichannel offering for both consumers and merchants, thereby driving digital adoption in India,” Ambani said. “JFS products will not only compete with existing industry benchmarks, but also explore cutting-edge features such as blockchain-based platforms and CBDCs. They will adhere to the highest standards of security and regulatory norms and ensure the security of customer transaction data at all times.

With the first Republican presidential debate on August 23, the election discussion is heating up, and there are predictions that cryptocurrency will be a key debate for future presidential elections.

Republican Ron DeSantis, the leading candidate in the upcoming presidential election, has been vocal on his stance on cryptocurrencies in the past. For example, DeSantis said: “Biden’s war on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will end if I become president.”

Additionally, Vivek Ramaswamy shared his stance with cryptocurrency supporters while attending the Bitcoin Summit 2023 event in May.

Managing Editor, Innovation & Tech Today

We hate spam too. You’ll find great content and special offers. nothing more.

Innovative Properties Worldwide, Inc.

720.476.4920

Follow us

©Innovation & Tech Today 2023. All rights reserved.

ipw

Source

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech