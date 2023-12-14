13 December 2023

Welcome to another edition of Crypto NFT Today! This past week was definitely one to watch

Events that will surely be turning points for the future of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs.

With the release of a new stablecoin from a popular financial technology company, NFT Trademark

Built from a successful film series in Hollywood, and so much more, there is so much to see. so,

Let’s dive in and see what’s happening now!

On August 7, fintech company PayPal released its first US dollar stable coin,

Known as PYUSD. This new development is important for the users of the company

Smooth conversion from fiat currency to digital currency.

Following this release, PayPal users can transfer funds at record speeds in the virtual environment, making payments internationally and encouraging further development of the digital asset in the future. That being said, users will have a clearer idea of ​​what the cryptocurrency has to offer and could spur additional growth.

PayPal Chairman and CEO David Schulman explains the switch to digital currencies

This should be done with a “stationary device that is digitally native and easily connected to fiat

A currency like the US dollar.”

Generally speaking, stablecoins have had their fair share of success. For example, Tether

Its latest report released recently said that reserves have increased by $850 million

in the last quarter alone and is projected to reach $3.3 billion soon.

Moving forward with the US dollar stablecoin issued by PayPal, users have immediate

Ability to transfer cryptocurrency to an external wallet and even convert it to other digital

Currencies that are well-known, such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.

After receiving the initial application in April, the United States Patent and Trademark Office

On August 8, CBS Studios’ request was officially approved. famous hollywood

Programmer supplier required to trademark Star Trek name on crypto collectibles

And NFTs related to the Continuum chain.

Requests for this stellar trademark for NFTs are becoming common. according to mike

NFT trademark lawyer, Kondoudis, sees interest in NFTs increasing number of trademarks

Apply at remarkable rates as it adequately protects the brand and ensures that

Others may use similar logos and names in their work.

In addition to trademarking the name of an NFT for promotion, it is also possible for individuals or companies to trademark services such as financial assistance, digital token supply, and more.

The cryptocurrency exchange known as Coinbase released its fourth report to the public

Interesting news has emerged about the progress of crypto acceptance based on location.

This fourth report, published on August 8, revealed that New Yorkers own 19% of cryptocurrencies in the US

The report emphasizes that this increase in cryptocurrency usage is due to the hustle and bustle of the city

A powerhouse of technology, fashion and art.

In addition to state-by-state findings on cryptocurrency use, the Coinbase report provides this information

New York focused on the adoption of Web3, blockchain and acceptance of all things crypto.

According to the report, 1 in 3 residents of the city agree that cryptocurrency is a noteworthy investment

“Makes the financial system more fair.”

According to the report, more than 800 founders of blockchain organizations are based in New York City alone

Predictions are that this surge in interest is only the beginning. In light of this, the area will probably

Hotspot for blockchain-powered projects and important efforts that facilitate widespread adoption.

In February 2022, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan were arrested in New York City

Law enforcement revealed his conviction for attempting to launder Bitcoin in 2016.

By August 3, the pair, now being called the modern Bonnie and Clyde, requested

Guilty of attempting to launder $4.5 billion in Bitcoin. united states department

“Lichtenstein was employed several times with Morgan’s assistance,” the Justice press release said.

Many sophisticated laundering techniques.”

Apart from this, Bitcoin is divided into small parts and transferred into fake crypto.

Wallet, Lichtenstein and Morgan also mixed funds with criminal currency, purchased gold coins

And created fake companies to make sure the process looked legitimate.

The press release also said Lichtenstein faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years.

For conspiracy to commit money laundering, while his wife is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison

Both are behind bars on charges of conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to defraud the US

The criminals are awaiting a final decision from a federal district court judge.

