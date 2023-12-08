7 December 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) prices rose more than 3% on April 26 following news that shares of First Republic Bank (FRC) had closed down more than 50% the day before. The bank’s share price has been falling continuously since the beginning of the year and some analysts believe that it is on the verge of collapse.

News of the impending failure of First Republic Bank shocked the financial world, and

Many investors are now viewing Bitcoin as a safe haven asset. Bitcoin is not backed by any government or central bank, and it is not subject to the same regulations as traditional fiat currencies. This makes it an attractive option for investors who want to protect their assets from inflation and economic instability.

The recent surge in Bitcoin prices is a reminder that cryptocurrencies are viewed by many as viable alternatives to traditional financial assets. As the global economy continues to contract, it is likely that Bitcoin will continue to attract more investors.

In related news, a group of bankers were seen fleeing the First Republic Bank headquarters in panic yesterday. When asked why they were rushing, one banker replied, “We’re not sure, but we’re sure it has something to do with Bitcoin.”

Solana Labs is making it easier for AI to interact with the Solana blockchain. The company has released an open-source plugin for OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot that allows it to fetch blockchain data.

The plugin will allow ChatGPT to check wallet balance, transfer tokens, and buy NFTs. It will also be able to query on-chain data such as transaction history and market prices.

The plugin is still under development, but it has the potential to make it easier for developers to build AI-powered applications on the Solana blockchain.

Users should be aware of potential security risks before using the plugin. For example, if a malicious actor gains access to ChatGPT, it can be used to steal funds from the wallet or make unauthorized transactions.

In a major victory for developers and consumers, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California affirmed a lower court’s ruling that Apple’s ban on external payments is unlawful. This decision could have a big impact on the NFT and crypto sectors, as it will now be easier for developers to sell these assets in their iOS apps.

For years, Apple has forced developers to use its own in-app payment system, taking a 30% cut of all transactions. This has been a major source of revenue for Apple, but it has also been a major pain point for developers, who have been forced to raise prices or suffer a dent in their profits to comply with Apple’s rules.

The court’s decision is a big blow to Apple’s monopoly on the App Store. Now it will be up to the developers how they want to handle payments in their apps. This could lower prices for consumers, as developers would no longer be forced to pay Apple’s high fees.

This is a big win for Epic Games, which came up with the suit. This decision also has a big impact on the NFT and crypto sector. Many NFT and crypto projects are unable to sell their assets in the iOS app due to Apple’s restrictions. With this decision, crypto and NFT brokers may be able to reach a wider audience of potential buyers.

However, it should be noted that Apple will likely appeal the decision.

BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – are engaged in buying gold.

recent years. In 2022 alone, they have bought record amounts of gold, reportedly worth more than $100 billion.

This series of purchases of gold is an indication that the confidence of these countries in the US dollar is decreasing. They are worried that the dollar is losing its value, and they are looking for a safe haven asset to store their money.

Gold is a traditional safe haven asset, and has retained its value even during economic turmoil. The BRICS countries are betting that gold will remain a safe-haven asset, and they are using it to diversify their economies away from the US dollar.

If the BRICS countries continue to buy gold, it could put pressure on the value of the US dollar. This could lead to increased inflation and interest rates in the United States and have a widespread negative impact on the US economy.

