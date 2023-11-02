Crypto mood improves as Bitcoin reclaims 17-month peak; sol jumps

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin rose to its highest level in more than 17 months amid expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and become a new source of demand in the exchange-traded funds industry.

The largest digital token rose 4% in the past 24 hours and traded at $35,840 as of 10:53am in Singapore on Thursday. Some smaller coins rose, including the Solana network’s SOL token, which is up 142% to $42 since mid-September.

Bitcoin’s price has more than doubled this year on conditions that the Securities and Exchange Commission may approve applications from companies like BlackRock Inc. to launch the first U.S. ETF to invest directly in the token.

Resistance “has strengthened near $35,000,” said Michael Safai, partner at proprietary trading firm Dexterity Capital LLC, “but there is enough sustained momentum around the ETF news to reach $37,000.”

Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the US central bank could end up with the most aggressive rate-hike cycle in four decades. This led to broad gains in stocks, bonds and commodities in global markets on Thursday.

The research team at crypto fund manager Grayscale Investments LLC argued that Bitcoin is also getting a boost because some view it as “digital gold.” “Bitcoin’s main use is as a non-sovereign money system and digital alternative to physical gold,” the team wrote in a note.

The rise in SOL comes as the Solana project tries to outgrow its links to disgraced former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. Solana is competing with Ethereum, crypto’s leading commercial highway, for a larger share of digital-asset activity.

According to Grayscale, one driver for SOL could be Solana’s “strong operational performance,” which had only one network outage in 2023 versus 14 last year.

According to CoinGecko data, the total market cap of crypto tokens has grown to $1.36 trillion, still short of the peak of $3 trillion in 2021.

Investor demand and liquidity have also fallen below levels that prevailed when stimulus injections and ultra-low borrowing costs created a bubble in digital-asset prices.

“The relative lack of liquidity is the main obstacle to strong flows at the moment, as it increases the risk of slippage and the potential for exits if necessary,” Noel Acheson writes in the Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter.

He said that there are initial signs of increasing interest from institutional investors, which will help in overcoming the liquidity challenge.

–With assistance from Dave Liedtka.

