“Crypto Mom” Pierce defends Ripple Alley

SEC Commissioner Hester M. Pierce, known as “Crypto Mom,” has expressed her strong disagreement against the commission’s action towards Ripple affiliate LBRY.

Commissioner Hester M. Pierce, affectionately known as “Crypto Mom” in the digital currency community, has issued a strong dissent against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recent enforcement action that resulted in the shutdown of blockchain company LBRY. .

The case, which centered around the alleged unregistered sale of LBRY tokens, has attracted significant attention due to its broader implications for the regulatory treatment of cryptocurrencies.

Pierce expressed deep concerns about the SEC’s approach to the LBRY case. In his statement, he highlighted the lack of clarity in the application of securities laws to cryptocurrency projects.

Pointing out that the Commission chose to target a company with a functioning blockchain and real-world applications, Pearce questioned why the SEC went after LBRY instead of other projects, which she considers outright fraudulent.

The commissioner also criticized the SEC’s initial request for a $44 million fine against LBRY, which was later reduced to $111,614.

Notably, the judge in the case also acknowledged the “measure of uncertainty” regarding the application of securities laws to LBRY’s token offering.

Pearce expressed regret at the outcome, suggesting that such aggressive regulatory actions could discourage innovation and experimentation in the blockchain sector.

Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderotti took to X to express his gratitude to Commissioner Pierce and express his concerns.

in his PostAlderotti emphasizes the injustice of the SEC targeting non-fraudulent cases that leaves consumers waiting for action against actual fraud.

He further suggests that perhaps it is time to break away from traditional protocols and raise more vigorous objections. He indicated the possible use of amicus briefs, which are legal documents submitted by non-parties who have a strong interest in the outcome of the case.

