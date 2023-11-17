Crypto mining rigs hidden in Polish court building to steal electricity

Several powerful computing devices were found hidden inside the Supreme Administrative Court in Warsaw, Poland. They were not set up to collect court data or any similar espionage, Poland’s TVN24 reports. Instead, investigators believe they were hidden within the structure of the building to mine the cryptocurrency while enjoying ‘free’ electricity.

According to the source report, the high-powered device was discovered around August, September 2023. A letter sent to TVN24 by one of the court judges confirmed the purpose of the unofficial computing device as cryptocurrency mining.

This parasitic computing equipment, hidden under building floors and in air ventilators, is claimed to chew through several thousand zlotys worth of electricity per month (1,000 zloty is about US$250, for guidance). However, the installers of these devices took care to set up a separate network using their own modems, which probably helped them avoid detection.

By reading machine translation of the report, it is not easy to uncover the exact chain of events. It appears that the IT services company responsible for maintaining the computers and networks in the court building laid off some employees. These individuals were reportedly responsible for servicing parts of the large building where cryptomining equipment was discovered to be in operation. Shortly after the IT company cleaned up its act, the court president terminated the contract with the said company.

The official investigation into the above matter is still ongoing. Ultimately, if anyone can be found guilty, it will be the law covering theft of electricity. To understand the scale of the crime committed, prosecutors are talking to experts in the field of IT and the electric energy industry. By collecting data and working closely with experts, courts should be able to accurately determine the scale and value of electricity theft by clandestine cryptomining criminals.

Last month we reported that Bitcoin mining was becoming more popular again as BTC valuations strengthened. The coveted cryptocurrency is in good shape, with one BTC worth around $36,500 at the time of writing. However, readers should still not worry about the danger of cryptomining on PC GPUs, as even the best graphics cards are completely unsuitable for BTC mining.

Source: www.tomshardware.com