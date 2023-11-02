Crypto miners and traders are closing shops across Asia – Rest of the World – Cryptosaurus

Between 2020 and mid-2022, cryptocurrency fever gripped millions of people around the world. From the icy wastes of Kazakhstan to underground bars in Jakarta – including places where many people neither have nor want a bank account – blockchain is transforming and penetrating all corners of the Web3 crypto ecosystem. doing. Is this. The number of people mining in Lebanon, trading in Indonesia, developing infrastructure in Singapore, and playing games for cash in the Philippines grew week after week.

But the global obsession with crypto has waned this year, as the price of Bitcoin has hit an all-time high of $68,789. In May, Luna Coin shut down, setting off a chain reaction that destabilized exchanges and led to the collapse of Memecoin; From there, regulations began to tighten, and the year concluded with the implosion of once-trusted exchange FTX.

rest of the world Interviewed dozens of traders, miners and investors in Asia from Almaty to Singapore who were excited to be part of the crypto prosperity boom a year ago. talking to rest of the world Again in December, they now express regret and confusion – although there are glimpses of optimism among those who are still dreaming of the trade.

At the end of 2021, crypto miners ruled the outskirts of Kazakhstan. “Small hamsters”, as small holders are called in the country, are connected to the power supply in their backyard. Big players, whose factories were equipped with CPUs producing cryptocurrencies, spread smoke over the snowy horizon.

These days, miners have to face the double whammy of poor power grids and falling crypto prices. In January, the Kazakhstan government cut off miners from local electricity due to severe shortages, later also cutting them off from expensive, imported electricity from Russia.

“Almost every legal miner has cut down their operations,” said Din-Muhammad Matkenov, founder of large-scale mining company BTC KZ. rest of the world“Russia does not provide a stable supply of electricity all the time.”

In February, BTC KZ was eyeing a move into Russia or Latin America. It never happened. Instead, parts of the giant operation are now being taken apart by workers so they can be relocated or the parts can be sold. BTC KZ is not alone; Local newspapers published stories of other miners doing the same.

Miners who continue to operate are doing so at a loss, hoping to continue until crypto values ​​bounce back. Matkenov said mining farms are now allowed to operate only during off-peak hours on weekdays, between midnight and 9 a.m., and only on weekends. The price they pay for Russian electricity is much higher than for locally produced electricity.

Marat, a backyard miner, recently shut down his mining rigs to focus on real estate speculation. They told rest of the world If he ever resumes mining he is waiting for Ethereum prices to reach $1,900. “If not, we will sell our graphics-processing units to gamers,” said Marat, who requested anonymity because he was illegally tapping a power source. “At current prices it’s not worth it.” (Marat was not aware that Ethereum had not been minable since September, he later explained.) rest of the world,

Miners in Kazakhstan are uneasy that the government is pressuring them for revenue. There is now a tax on electricity consumed, expected to increase tenfold in January 2023; Value added tax on imported mining equipment, and corporate income tax on the value of crypto mining. Brand new legislation passed by the lower house of parliament this month would include requirements that companies pay for licenses and buy power in centralized auctions.

“The Kazakh president encouraged investors to come to Kazakhstan,” Matkanov lamented, “and it all looked good on paper. But the reality is different.”

Reality has also been affected in Indonesia. A year ago, it had never been easier for Indonesians to join the crypto wave: With as little as 75 cents and a smartphone, anyone could access trading apps. Between 2020 and 2021, the value of crypto exchanges in Indonesia grew more than 10-fold to nearly $50 billion.

In November 2021, rest of the world Spoke to Jakarta-based indie musician Anand Badudu, who was a full-on NFT-minting enthusiast, on crypto-Twitter at the time. He said even though he had already lost money rest of the world He believed that the banking system revolution had just begun.

But by December 2022, Badudu’s idealism was dashed. Their investment evaporated after the collapse of exchange Celsius, which was compounded by the stunning failure of Du Quoin’s Luna Coin.

“At this point, I don’t know if this was all just a scam or a legitimate investment,” Badudu said. rest of the worldUnclear. He still has money in the Binance exchange, but due to disillusionment he does not monitor it. He refused to tell how much loss he had suffered.

“So many shady crypto companies came up, but there are no laws or regulations to control it,” he said. “I’m not saying invest [mainstream] Coins like Ethereum or Bitcoin are bad… we know the risks. But seeing as how more and more crypto has been wiped out of existence, this whole investment is really full of predators.

A once-active cryptocurrency channel on Telegram used by traders in Indonesia is now filled with spam. Antony Teo, founder of the Cryptonesian channel, one of the largest such communities in Indonesia, said rest of the world They have lost about 50% of their followers since peak membership, which now numbers around 7,000.

CryptoEase community founder Agus Artemis, whose largest Telegram channel has more than 13,500 followers, told rest of the world That “crypto winter” has turned into a game of survival of the fittest. Trusted coins will likely survive, while so-called shitcoins will disappear from existence. (Artemis is still a believer; now is the time to invest because prices are undervalued, he said.)

In local media, Senmi Mulyanto, vice president of development at Tokocrypto, Indonesia’s most popular exchange, which was recently acquired by industry giant Binance, pointed to a sharp decline in the volume of daily trading transactions. Mulyanto said transaction volumes were “typically” between $50 million and $70 million per day. By July this year, that range had fallen by nearly two-thirds to between $15 million and $20 million.

Official data is unclear, but it matches Mulyanto’s statements. Indonesia’s investment regulator Bappebati counted about 16 million crypto investors in the country in August. The Trade Ministry said the numbers continued to rise, while the value of turnover fell by more than 50%.

Last year, inspired by the crypto buzz, the Indonesian government planned to launch a cryptocurrency-exclusive exchange. Now that deadline has been delayed, and like Kazakhstan, taxes and regulations have been added to the industry.

In May this year, the government imposed a value added tax (VAT) of 0.1% on crypto transactions on platforms registered with BappaBati and 0.2% on unregistered platforms. In September, the government announced plans to require two-thirds of board members and commissioners of crypto exchanges to be Indonesian citizens and live in the country.

0.1% A value-added tax has recently been imposed on crypto transactions on platforms registered with Indonesia’s investment regulator Bappebati.

The atmosphere in Singapore is tense. In 2021, when China banned all cryptocurrency activities, many wondered whether Singapore would become a new haven for traders and exchanges. The public statements were unusually open to the unaffiliated crypto crowd.

However, there were mixed signals. Exchanges complained of delays in granting licenses by the regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Out of hundreds of applications submitted by exchanges since the Licensing Act came into force in January 2020, only 10 have been fully honored.

Following the promise of crypto-friendly policies, many have moved to Dubai. Commercial lawyer Hari Veluri said survivors in Singapore remain cautious about enforcing existing rules, and are wary of new rules being introduced. rest of the world,

For ordinary Singaporeans, the collapse of FTX has been particularly devastating. In autumn 2021 and winter 2022, the Singapore government through state investment fund Temasek invested a massive $275 million in the exchange.

The four investors we spoke to rest of the world He said he used FTX because of its intuitive interface and wide offering of cryptocurrencies. However, most of all, they used it because it was really the only mainstream exchange available to them. (Competitor Binance was shut down by MAS in late 2021. Binance withdrew its license bid after it reportedly failed to meet the regulator’s standards for protection against money laundering and terrorism financing. )

,[The government] If we want to use big-boy exchanges we are forced to use FTX,” said Ferris Frederick Francis, 24, co-founder of Singapore-based NFT project CryptoBangz. rest of the world, he said his confidence had been boosted by Temasek’s confidence. “If you see that your government is investing so much money in a business, [you believe] it should be OK.”

Shawn, a limited partner investor who requested pseudonymity because of his ties to Temasek, said rest of the world They used their FTX account as their “piggy bank”, depositing investments and withdrawing cash as needed. When FTX crashed in early November, it lost more than 50% of its net worth. He discovered it accidentally when he was vacationing with his family.

“If you see that your government is investing so much money in a business, [you believe] it should be OK.”

“I lost the most out of all my friends,” he said. “I was very disappointed. It made me question my judgment about the character.”

Singapore-based Web3 advisor Kenneth Bock believes the FTX collapse will hit MAS even harder. ,[Exchanges] There will be regulations, risks, custody, disclosures that will need to be complied with – things that were already a difficult hurdle to overcome. [from the start],” They told Rest of the world.

However, some part of the crypto caravan continues to move forward. At the end of November, The Straits Times Despite previous restrictions from the authorities, some Singaporeans were reported to have regained access to trading on the Binance app. Earlier that month, Binance announced the purchase of Sakura Exchange, making the platform one of Japan’s leading crypto trading platforms. On December 19, CoinDesk Indonesia reported that Binance has accelerated the full acquisition of Tokocrypto, Indonesia’s largest exchange.

Professor David Lee of the Node for Inclusive Fintech (NIFT) at the Singapore University of Social Sciences believes crypto can deliver on its core promise as an equalizing force. They told rest of the world There are two distinct groups of players: true Web3, and Web2 projects that pretend to be something more advanced.

“The Web3 space continues to grow [economic] The playground,” he said, “and the retail [players] “Continue to be deceived by fake Web2.”

Adi Renaldi reported from Jakarta and Nicole Lim reported from Singapore for this story.

Updates: This story was updated to clarify that Ethereum mining was phased out in September 2022.

