Crypto markets saw a strong performance last week, with major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano posting double-digit gains. Leading the charge was Bitcoin, which surpassed $36,000 and reached its highest level since September, with Ethereum also hitting new highs.

But the spotlight is increasingly falling on an emerging project called Bitcoin Minetrix, a new ERC20 token that is gaining momentum through its new “stake-to-mine” concept.

Ethereum price reaches near $1,900

Ethereum was one of the top performers, jumping more than 15% to trade around the $1,900 level. After reaching a low of around $1,300 in June, Ethereum has seen a steady recovery. Traders are now eyeing strong resistance at $2,000, crossing which could signal a change in bullish trend. The price may soon reach $2,000 based on positive momentum indicators like MACD and RSI.

Signs of continued optimism around Ethereum are also emerging on the chain. According According to data from crypto tracker Spot on Chain, a prominent Ethereum whale known as 0xb15 withdrew more than 17,000 ETH ($31.8 million worth) from the Binance exchange in the past day.

When large holders move significant funds from exchanges to private wallets, it often signals a belief that prices may rise further. By making withdrawals into personal wallets rather than keeping coins on an exchange, whales help reduce the liquid supply available on exchanges, while also reducing the risk around funds being frozen or seized. This recent whale activity highlights strong institutional confidence amid Ethereum’s ongoing price gains.

Overall, the short- and medium-term outlook for Ethereum appears to be bullish, according to altFINS, although the long-term trend remains bearish.

Solana and Cardano also saw strong gains

Apart from Ethereum, alternative layer-1s Solana and Cardano also recorded double-digit gains last week. Solana surged more than 20% following the Breakpoint conference held from October 30 to November 3 in Amsterdam. The conference gave developers a platform to showcase innovations, with over 100 panel discussions and workshops held.

Moving forward, Solana looks extremely hot in the short term based on the RSI above 70. A pullback towards the $41, $37, or even $34 support levels could be a possibility before Solana sees its next leg up.

Similarly, Cardano gained nearly 17% this week, boosted by positive sentiment from its two-day Cardano Summit 2023. Since October 19, the price of ADA has increased by more than 40% amid a surge in the overall crypto market. Tailwinds include an increase in Cardano whale transactions and increased investor holding activity. However, daily active addresses have declined despite price increases, indicating potential exhaustion.

New ERC20 token Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX)

Amidst the positive price action in cryptocurrencies, an innovative new crypto project called Bitcoin Minetrix has gained attention for its unique staking-based cloud mining model. Having already raised over $3.3 million in pre-sale funding, Bitcoin Minetrix lets users earn mining rewards by staking tokens instead of investing in expensive hardware equipment.

Bitcoin Minetrix uses a “stake-to-mine” system that issues mining credits for staking BTCMTX tokens. These credits provide designated cloud mining time slots that can be redeemed to earn real BTC rewards. Stakers can earn over 150% APY in rewards paid out as additional tokens, increasing their future mining power.

Decentralized cloud mining through Bitcoin Minetrix provides easy, cost-effective access to BTC mining profits without physical hardware. This makes tapping into Bitcoin income streams accessible to regular crypto investors without technical expertise. Bitcoin Minetrix specifically addresses key issues, such as expensive mining equipment and deceptive scams, that have plagued the BTC mining sector in the past. Its transparent model ensures a safe and seamless mining experience.

To participate, users simply need an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask. They can then purchase and stake BTCMTX tokens to begin accumulating non-tradable mining credits. These credits are burned when users want to cash in on real cloud mining power to earn Bitcoin.

BTCMTX tokens are currently in Phase 5 of their ICO presale, offered at the lowest price of $0.0114 before another 10% increase. With its innovative mining solutions and strong presale momentum, Bitcoin Minetrix represents an exciting early stage investment opportunity in the crypto sector. As it continues to gain popularity, Bitcoin Minetrix could emerge as the next altcoin with high potential.

Visit Bitcoin Minetrix

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy, or other material on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before associating with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com