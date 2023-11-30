Crypto market surprised by DOJ settlement, Binance is not going away: K33 Research

According to the latest K33 Research report, Bitcoin and Ether have shown strong dependency last week following the US Justice Department’s settlement with crypto exchange Binance on November 21.

The DOJ last Tuesday settled a criminal case with Binance that investigated alleged money laundering, fraud and sanctions violations. The crypto exchange will pay a $4.3 billion fine, one of the largest corporate settlements in US history.

While comparisons have been made with the collapse of FTX, “Binance operated illegally in the US, which they will no longer be able to do, but the agreement has nothing to do with the misuse of customer funds” and “no contagion.” Will have “impact in the future,” said senior analyst Vettel Lunde and vice president Anders Helseth.

Analysts said the news had little impact on the market, with Bitcoin and Ether closing the week with flat returns, although altcoins declined slightly and Binance’s BNB token dropped 10%.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $37,857 and Ether at $2,038, up 6% and 5% respectively since November 21, as the market has absorbed the implications of the agreement. According to The Block price data, BNB is currently trading at $228, down about 14% from November 21.

In contrast, Uniswap’s UNI token surged nearly 20% over the past week, analysts said, based on the contrast of the decentralized exchange to a centralized exchange like Binance.

Binance ‘not going away’

Lunde and Helseth argued that despite Binance’s declining market share this year and the withdrawal of more than $1 billion in 24 hours following a $4.3 billion fine, Binance isn’t going away any time soon.

Binance’s market share among non-USD exchanges slipped below 45% this month amid regulatory pressure, according to The Block’s data dashboard, from nearly 70% at the beginning of the year.

A similar picture is painted in the derivatives market through 2023, with Binance’s market share falling from 32% to 26%, analysts said.

“Nevertheless, Binance’s strong user base points to Binance remaining a cornerstone of the crypto market structure as we move into 2024,” Lunde and Helseth said. Binance is still the largest crypto exchange by trading volume by some margin.

Signs of profit taking amid substantial long exposure on CME

K33 analysts said institutional traders on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange were maintaining substantial long exposures this week, with Bitcoin exposure and premiums for Bitcoin and Ether near all-time highs.

Analysts said CME’s BTC futures have traded with large premiums on only three occasions: twice during the 2020-2021 rally and once before the COVID crash. The premium is the difference between the spot price of an asset and its future price.

However, by Monday, open interest had declined by 6% as well as premiums had declined significantly, indicating that one or a few large traders were profiting, Lunde and Helseth said.

Analysts said crypto-native derivatives traders in the offshore market show no clear directional trend, funding rates remain neutral and open interest remains stable at relatively low levels.

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is the majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto sector. Crypto exchange Bitgate is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to work independently to deliver objective, influential, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

